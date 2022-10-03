Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is incoming, here's what to expect

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Prime Day deals 2022

Prepare yourself for Prime Day 2, or Amazon Prime Early Access as it's officially dubbed. The upcoming Early Access sale is an all new event, designed so that Amazon can sink its teeth into deals season before most mortals have even begun prepping for Halloween. As the name suggests, it'll benefit Amazon Prime members, and the focus is for Amazon to shift Fire and Echo devices, though we may yet see some PC gaming deals popping up.

Prime Early Access will run over two days, from Tuesday October 11 to Wednesday October 12. We understand those aren't the easiest days to carve out time to go deal hunting, so for your convenience we've employed a bunch of bots to scour the web for the best PC gaming deals. Then come midnight on October 11, when the Early Access deals start to land, we'll be collating the worthy few here for your attention—so you can get on with whatever it is you do best.

For those 48 hours, this page will become a veritable cornucopia of all the best deals we've spotted for PC gamers. And while we don't expect too many earth shattering PC gaming deals, we're likely to see some discounts on smart 4K OLED TVs, gaming monitors, SSDs, gaming headsets, and other PC peripherals. Retailers other than Amazon are likely to want in on the action, too, so expect to see deals from the usual collection of storefronts.

Although, while Walmart, Target, B&H Photo, Staples, BestBuy and many others could have something to offer, we're not expecting massive savings on full gaming PCs, laptops, or graphics cards. Big discounts on expensive tech are likely to be reserved for when Black Friday rolls around at the end of November. Still, you never know. We'll keep our fingers crossed, and our bots on the look-out.

Maybe retailers will surprise us with some tasty PC gaming deals.

When is Amazon Prime Early Access 2022?

Amazon Prime Early Access will begin at 12 am PT, Tuesday October 11, and will run all the way through to 11.59 pm on Wednesday October 12. Expect 48 hours of potential PC gaming deals, before we get into the meatier discounts expected to drop on Black Friday—that's November 25 for anyone willing to wait that long. Truly, Amazon isn't messing around when it says Early Access. In fact, let's just have a deal event every month.

Where are the best Amazon Prime Early Access PC gaming deals?

Other retailers are likely to take advantage of Amazon's own sale to get their own summer sales events kickstarted.

