ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is incoming, here's what to expect

By Katie Wickens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Amazon Prime Day deals 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VX9F_0gcic3nB00

(Image credit: Future)

Jump straight to the deals you want...
1. Top deals
2 . Gaming laptop deals
3. Gaming PC deals
4. Graphics card deals
5. Monitor deals
6. TV deals
7. Storage deals
8. Component deals
9. Gaming chair deals
10. Peripherals deals
11. Networking deals

Prepare yourself for Prime Day 2, or Amazon Prime Early Access as it's officially dubbed. The upcoming Early Access sale is an all new event, designed so that Amazon can sink its teeth into deals season before most mortals have even begun prepping for Halloween. As the name suggests, it'll benefit Amazon Prime members, and the focus is for Amazon to shift Fire and Echo devices, though we may yet see some PC gaming deals popping up.

Prime Early Access will run over two days, from Tuesday October 11 to Wednesday October 12. We understand those aren't the easiest days to carve out time to go deal hunting, so for your convenience we've employed a bunch of bots to scour the web for the best PC gaming deals. Then come midnight on October 11, when the Early Access deals start to land, we'll be collating the worthy few here for your attention—so you can get on with whatever it is you do best.

For those 48 hours, this page will become a veritable cornucopia of all the best deals we've spotted for PC gamers. And while we don't expect too many earth shattering PC gaming deals, we're likely to see some discounts on smart 4K OLED TVs, gaming monitors, SSDs, gaming headsets, and other PC peripherals. Retailers other than Amazon are likely to want in on the action, too, so expect to see deals from the usual collection of storefronts.

Although, while Walmart, Target, B&H Photo, Staples, BestBuy and many others could have something to offer, we're not expecting massive savings on full gaming PCs, laptops, or graphics cards. Big discounts on expensive tech are likely to be reserved for when Black Friday rolls around at the end of November. Still, you never know. We'll keep our fingers crossed, and our bots on the look-out.

Maybe retailers will surprise us with some tasty PC gaming deals.

When is Amazon Prime Early Access 2022?

Amazon Prime Early Access will begin at 12 am PT, Tuesday October 11, and will run all the way through to 11.59 pm on Wednesday October 12. Expect 48 hours of potential PC gaming deals, before we get into the meatier discounts expected to drop on Black Friday—that's November 25 for anyone willing to wait that long. Truly, Amazon isn't messing around when it says Early Access. In fact, let's just have a deal event every month.

Where are the best Amazon Prime Early Access PC gaming deals?

Other retailers are likely to take advantage of Amazon's own sale to get their own summer sales events kickstarted.

Amazon Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals

Amazon Prime Early Access gaming PC deals

Amazon Prime Early Access graphics card deals

Amazon Prime Early Access Gaming Monitor deals

Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals

Amazon Prime Early Access storage deals

Amazon Prime Early Access Component deals

Amazon Prime Early Access Gaming Chair deals

Amazon Prime Early Access Peripherals deals

Comments / 0

Related
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
HGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from furniture 60 percent off to fire pits under $100. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Pc Gaming#Laptop#Fire
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Kraft Mac & Cheese From Dollar Tree

Yes please to some mac and cheese! We can picture it now: Taking out that classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese box from the pantry and seeing it transform into its cheesy delicious goodness on the stove in just 10 minutes. And if you're like us, then you've probably been doing this for quite some time now, dating back to your childhood. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese even ranked #11 on our list of worst to best mac and cheese brands due to its classic, easy, and cheap cheesy noodles. We'll always have a soft spot for that little blue box.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy