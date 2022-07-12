ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Mo Farah’s diet, how many calories does he eat and how many does he burn in a race?

By emma gritt
 2 days ago
LEGENDARY long distance runner Mo Farah may have retired from athletic track but he has left fans with an insight on what eating habits it takes to become a gold medallist.

The Olympic champion was the face of Quorn for three years, but it turns out he eats all sorts of things - not only veggie sausages.

What has Mo Farah said about his diet?

In 2016, Mo told BBC Good Food that his diet is "dull and tasteless".

He said: "I get incredibly bored, who wouldn't? But it's the price you pay for this sporting life.

"I need my sugar fix from time to time - some chocolate will usually give me the variation I need, but I'm so used to the whole diet thing now at this stage, it no longer bothers me.

"It's pretty much as dull and tasteless as you can expect!"

Mo Farah did have a parting shot at sections of the media Credit: Rex Features

He also said that he can't drink Coke or Sprite, but his trainer manages to make other tasty drinks for him.

"My trainer concocts this sugary, protein water-based drink that manages to stop the fluid from being completely sweated out," he said.

"For an athlete, fizzy drinks are a strict no-no, and water obviously is the most natural thing you can have, but it leaves your body too quickly and there are isotonic drinks that are better for you."

He added that his favourite meal is a good old fashioned burger, which sadly are a rare treat because of his focused training schedule.

What does Mo Farah eat?

The sporting hero told BBC Good Food that this is what a typical day's meal plan looks like when training for a big race or event like the Olympics

Breakfast (7am):

Breakfast was coffee and cereal, normally Frosties, as I really like them -probably a little too much! However they gave me my much needed sugar rush to get me through the early part of each day.

Lunch (12pm):

I'm not really a big eater of large meals - more several small little plates during the day. But if I had a lunch, it tended to be pasta, steamed vegetables and grilled chicken.

Dinner (8pm):

Dinner would be the same again - pasta, steamed vegetables and grilled chicken. I realise it doesn't sound too exciting, but for someone doing my pursuit it was absolutely the right thing to eat. It's an exciting life I lead!

Why is Mo Farah associated with Quorn?

Until January this year, Mo was the face of Quorn and starred in several TV adverts for the meat replacement brand.

Marketing magazine The Drum claimed his three years working with the brand helped boost sales by 17 per cent.

How many calories does he burn in a race?

Mo can burn 600 calories per race, which works out as 60 calories per km.

It's also a whopping 1344 an HOUR... no wonder he eats 3,500 calories a day.

