Best Cloud Gaming Services

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The Prime Day deals are in full swing at the moment, and Amazon isn't the only retailer with something to offer. Plenty of competitors are rolling out their own discounts, so you'll have no trouble finding savings on all kinds of tech and home goods, including one of our favorite streaming devices of the year. Right now, thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, you can snag the latest 32GB Apple TV 4K on sale for just $120, $60 off the usual price. There's no set expiration, but deals are coming and going pretty quickly right now, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO