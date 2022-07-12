ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Cloud Gaming Services

By Lori Grunin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dream of cloud gaming is the ability to play PC or console games on any device, anywhere, regardless of how low-power your hardware is. It promises you won't have to worry about updates, patches or upgrades. And the dream has come true to a large extent, making streaming games a...

CNET

These 53 Amazon Prime Day Deals are Under $100 and About to Expire

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is here. Or, at least, it was. The massive Amazon sale kicked off yesterday morning, bringing deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. Things are starting to wind down now though, but as we reach the back end of Day 2 there are still deals worthy of your time.
SHOPPING
Creative Bloq

These laptop deals might beat Amazon Prime Day

We're looking forward to Amazon Prime Day this coming Tuesday and Wednesday, and hoping for some good deals on tech, from laptops to accessories. But as always, rival retailers are getting in with their own deals to try to compete, and Best Buy has a couple of great laptop deals right now.
COMPUTERS
Gamespot

The Best Prime Day 2022 Gaming And Tech Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day 2022 runs today, July 12, through tomorrow, which means you only have a 48-hour window to shop some of the best deals of the year at Amazon and other retailers. Considering that there are thousands upon thousands of Prime Day deals, it can be a challenge to find stuff you're interested in. We're here to help. We've rounded up the best Prime Day deals across gaming, tech, and entertainment. Some of these deals are only available for Amazon Prime members, while others are up for grabs for everyone at Amazon or other retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Gaming#Epic Games#Free Games#Pc Game#Game Store#Video Game#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Nvidia Geforce#Playstation Plus Premium#Google Stadia#Gfn
Gamespot

Best Prime Day Gaming Accessory Deals For PS5, Switch, And Xbox Series X

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon's Prime Day 2022 event is about to cross the finish line, but the sales event still has a number of noteworthy deals on gaming accessories that re worth looking at. If you've been looking to update your gaming setup with a new keyboard or mouse, now is the time to grab a solid discount on a quality device from a number of reputable brands such as Logitech and Razer.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Speed up your home internet with Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals

In order to surf the Internet, you need some way to connect. A lot of people utilize Wi-Fi throughout their day without even realizing it. Your phone, computer, tablet, and TV all may be connected to Wi-Fi in order for you to enjoy your devices. But you want to get the best connection possible. Luckily, the Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals can help.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Verizon's Cheaper Welcome Unlimited Plan Takes On T-Mobile's Base Essentials

Verizon has a new unlimited plan with a lower price, but you'll want to keep in mind a few things. Introduced on Tuesday, the new "Welcome Unlimited" plan is the cheapest unlimited offering the carrier now sells, with one line available for $65 per month and four lines going for $120 per month ($30 per line, per month).
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: Best offers on consoles, games, controllers and more

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and all eyes are on Nintendo’s bestselling console. The sale is already one for the books with the original and OLED Switches dropping to one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen, and there’s a whole host of other bargains to be had too.Gaming is a key product category on Amazon Prime Day, and we’re seeing impressive deals for Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo fans alike. Today, you can snap up savings of up to 30 per cent on games and accessories and 50 per cent off game downloads. Nintendo’s Switch console often sells out...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Apple AR/VR headset tipped to get second-gen update in 2025 — but where's the first?

A second-generation Apple AR/VR headset is predicted to launch in the first half of 2025, and it may introduce different variations including "high-end and more-affordable models." Despite Apple's first mixed reality headset still being under wraps, notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo not only believes that component suppliers will start shipping in...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Prime Day Competitor Deal Knocks $60 Off the Apple TV 4K

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The Prime Day deals are in full swing at the moment, and Amazon isn't the only retailer with something to offer. Plenty of competitors are rolling out their own discounts, so you'll have no trouble finding savings on all kinds of tech and home goods, including one of our favorite streaming devices of the year. Right now, thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, you can snag the latest 32GB Apple TV 4K on sale for just $120, $60 off the usual price. There's no set expiration, but deals are coming and going pretty quickly right now, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later.
ELECTRONICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
Reuters

Amazon offers concessions to end EU antitrust investigation

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) has offered to refrain from using sellers' data for its own competing retail business and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform, EU regulators said on Thursday, a move aimed at staving off a possible hefty fine.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Google's Cloud Unit Taps Arm-Based Chips, Adding to Intel, AMD Pressure

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud unit on Wednesday said it will start adopting computing chips based on technology from Arm Ltd, making it the latest company to join a transition that will take market share from Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices. Arm, the British chip firm that has...
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Intel NUC Extreme with 13th gen Intel "Raptor Lake" CPUs reportedly launching this year alongside a new NUC Extreme Compute Element

After releasing the powerful NUC 12 Dragon Canyon with 12th gen “Alder Lake” CPUs earlier this year, Intel is reportedly preparing the next-generation NUCs with the upcoming 13th gen “Raptor Lake” processors. The information comes to us courtesy of user Lukedriftwood who posted an alleged roadmap of Intel’s NUC desktop kits on Reddit.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2022, Day 1: All the Best Deals to Buy

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon Prime Day is officially here and there are too many deals to count available during the massive 48-hour sale. With discounts on pretty much everything from tech and gaming to home, fitness and fashion, knowing where to start can be overwhelming. To save you from the pain of perusing the pages of Amazon for the best Prime Day deals (plus competing sales at the likes of Best Buy and Target) we've done the hard work of rounding up the best deals Prime Day has to offer below. We'll keep this list updated as more of the best Prime day deals go live over the coming hours.
SHOPPING
CNET

On Amazon Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE Is Just the Right Price

Amazon Prime Day has changed my opinion on the Galaxy S21 FE -- at least for now. Samsung's middle-tier phone has a lot going for it, but the Galaxy S21 FE also feels overpriced at its usual price of $700. Now, Amazon is selling it for $490 on Prime Day, a price that finally sets it apart from the Galaxy S22 lineup in a meaningful way.
SHOPPING
PC Gamer

This Meta Quest 2 Prime Day deal bundle might finally convince me to get into VR

With an extra $25 gift card included, I can feel less guilty about splashing out on gaming tech. We weren't expecting loads of Amazon Prime Day VR headset deals, but we did spot this Meta Quest 2 deal bundle, complete with a free $25 Amazon Gift card (opens in new tab). That means once I'm finished experiencing the wonders of virtual reality for the day, I can shift over to Amazon for a shopping sesh.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Your Phone's Lock Screen Is About to Change in a Big Way

Between the launch of iOS 16, lock screen content company Glance's upcoming expansion in the US and updates to Google's Pixel phone widgets, it's clear the lock screen is about to change. Why it matters. The lock screen is the first thing most people see when they pick up their...
CELL PHONES

