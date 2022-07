SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's new district attorney toured the city's Tenderloin District and got a first-hand view of so-called open-air drug dealing and use. The district attorney says she's already reviewing cases in the criminal justice system, saying her office will prosecute drug offenses. The DA says her office is already working to hold lawbreakers accountable, even going over plea deals that are already in the works to see if they are appropriate.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO