Bend, OR

Homeless Navigation Center Opens

mycentraloregon.com
 1 day ago

Shepherd’s House Ministries in conjunction with several local service agencies and the city of Bend is excited to announce the official opening of The Lighthouse Navigation Center, a comprehensive resource to better assist those stuck in the dilemma of homelessness. To commemorate this moment, there will be a...

www.mycentraloregon.com

mycentraloregon.com

Public Hearing Wednesday On Psilocybin Centers

The Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 13, to receive testimony and consider whether to refer an ordinance to voters in November that would prohibit psilocybin product manufacturing and the establishment of psilocybin service centers in the unincorporated County. The hearing will begin at...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Hiker Rescued Following Medical Emergency

BEND, OR -- A California man suffered a medical emergency west of Mount Bachelor, prompting a response from Deschutes County Search and Rescue. The 77-year-old was hiking the Mirror Lakes Trail with his family Wednesday when he became too ill to walk back to the trailhead. Just before noon, a...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond Police Department seeks applicants for fall Citizen Police Academy

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Police Department announced Wednesday that the 2022 Citizen Police Academy will begin on Sept. 14, running through Nov. 9. Applications are currently being accepted for those interested in participating; class size is limited. The academy is designed to give those living in Redmond an...
REDMOND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

HSCO: Keep Your Pets Cool

As the summer heat arrives in Central Oregon, the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) would like to remind pet owners that the best place for their pet is inside a cool house. Following are some tips to keep your pet safe as temperatures hover around 90 degrees on the high desert.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Escape the Ordinary & Discover Three Creek Lake

(Photo | courtesy of Three Creek Lake) Karinda Boone knew it was a long shot when she submitted her application. She was keenly aware she would be one of many buyers wanting to purchase Three Creek Lake Store and Marina, near Sisters. “I had moved home from Nicaragua where I...
SISTERS, OR
kbnd.com

Multi-Agency Highway Speed Patrols Continue

BEND, OR -- Law enforcement from around Deschutes County continue their special highway traffic detail, Wednesday. "Highway 20, Highway 97, Highway 126 up in Redmond, the Parkway, the Bypass up in Redmond, they will all be focusing on reducing speed on those roads. It’s really neat to be able to work together," says Sheila Miller, with Bend Police. "Everybody will stay in their own jurisdiction, but they’re all kind of trying to do the same thing."
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Culver company sends animal feed across the country

Haystack Farm & Feed has grown so popular the company can't keep up with demand. "My dream since I was a little kid was to farm," said Kerry Backsen while speed-walking between buildings on his mill in Culver. As an adult, Backsen's view of farming economics steered him in a slightly different direction.
CULVER, OR
Central Oregonian

Buy quality from a maker in Prineville

Saturday Maker Markets are every second Saturday at the Art Corral, and feature a wide variety of quality wares from local makers. On a brilliant Saturday morning, several makers were set up at the Saturday Makers Market on the lawn of The Art Corral, located on Seventh Street. Upon visiting...
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Central Oregon pioneer makes mark as rancher, elected leader

Long time rancher Claude Clifton Dunham also served as a county commissioner. Claude Clifton Dunham was born near Springfield, Oregon on April 29, 1880. His parents were Amos and Eliza Churchill Dunham. The Dunham family moved to old Crook County in 1884, when Claude was 4 years old. His father purchased the George and William Thompson ranch on Hay Creek. William Thompson was prominent in the Prineville Vigilantes. Claude attended his early school years at the Hay Creek School, not far from his parents' ranch.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville man's story goes viral after walking 33 miles to work from Prineville to Bend

Prineville man demonstrates incredible work ethic by making 33 mile trek from Prineville to Bend on foot when his car breaks downThere is a song, "I would walk 500 miles," which describes in the lyrics the willingness to go the extra miles to be with someone. For Eric Akers of Prineville, he was willing to go 33 extra miles to ensure that he would be to work for his night shift. On foot. Yes, 33 miles from Prineville to Bend, to reach his job on Empire Avenue. The story was first picked up by feature reporter, Eric Lindstrom of Central...
PRINEVILLE, OR
kbnd.com

Commercial Real Estate Market Remains Tough In Bend

BEND, OR -- While Central Oregon’s housing market remains tight, the commercial landscape is also making it difficult for businesses looking for a new home. Brian Fratzke, with Fratzke Commercial Real Estate, says July is usually a good time to buy, "For commercial leasing, it’s pretty slow. But, for commercial sales, it’s usually pretty good. So, I did a little research. We have ¼ the inventory for sale that we had a year ago." Fratzke tells KBND News, "We sold a lot of inventory in the last 12 months. Maybe volumes that we haven’t seen before. We sold it to both owner/user, so that’s someone who needs to buy a building and move in, and investors. But, the second thing we saw is a whole bunch of people that own commercial real estate have said, ‘Why would I sell it now? I’m getting a 10% return on my money; that’s better than my other investments."
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Traffic Safety Patrol Emphasis This Week

Summer in Central Oregon is a busy time, with many visitors and residents on our roads. Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to help everyone arrive safely to their destination. That means driving safely, slowing down and being responsible. A multi-jurisdictional traffic safety detail between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 through Thursday, July 14.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend’s Midtown Yacht Club celebrates 2nd anniversary

Midtown Yacht Club in Bend celebrated its two-year anniversary with a festival of live music and more than 30 vendors. A hot dog eating contest, axe-throwing and an ocean-themed costume competition were also a part of the Sunday fun.
BEND, OR

