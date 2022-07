GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Futsal fans will soon have a new place to play the game in downtown Grand Rapids. Three courts for the game, which is similar to soccer but is played on a hard surface, will be built by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) on a portion of what’s now a surface parking lot at 250 Seward Ave. NW. The parking lot is owned by the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority, which is managed by DGRI.

