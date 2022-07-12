Eddie Johnson Speaks on Ja Morant's Comments on 'Cooking' Michael Jordan

Phoenix Suns color analyst Eddie Johnson took to Twitter to comment on Ja Morant's confidence in "cooking" Michael Jordan.

For long, Michael Jordan has dominated G.O.A.T. talks in nearly every facet.

However, a new warrior has entered the arena, and he's played just three seasons in the NBA.

"I wish I would have played in his generation," said Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "Just how he goes about the game, just that mindset he had. I would've liked to play against him."

Morant has exploded onto the scene as one of the most exciting players in the league, mostly thanks to his freakish athleticism and ability to hammer home almost any dunk.

After jokingly being prompted on if he was holding back (Ja is known to talk himself up), Morant responded with "I would have cooked him too. Nobody got more confidence than 12," with a laugh.

"I'm never gonna go and say nobody's gonna beat me at one-on-one in anything. I don't care what it is, what sport it is. Soccer. Who's the best player in soccer? Come on, we can play."

The statement was more so a vote of confidence in Morant's abilities to compete with anybody as opposed to actually saying he would defeat who many believe to be the greatest basketball player of all time.

However, most of the internet took the quote and ran with it, which includes former Phoenix Suns player and color analyst Eddie Johnson.

In a tweet commenting on the video, Johnson offered this to say on Morant:

"I think Ja is going to become and amazing player and leader! Love his confidence, but bruh MJ would make you cry and go sit in a corner and suck your thumb! Stop! You have no clue about that maniac. You better go keep improving that jumper first if you had any chance! #Ja"

Johnson's expert analysis isn't quite needed for a Morant-Jordan debate, especially playing in the same era as MJ himself. Johnson played 15 years in the NBA and has been Phoenix's color analyst since 2003.

While Morant is an insanely talented player who should only grow and develop, it's clear what side of the debate Johnson is on.

