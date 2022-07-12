ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion boats, robots, and drones: 'Women on Waves' founder talks US backsliding and new solutions in the wake of Roe v. Wade reversal

By Erin Snodgrass
 1 day ago
FILE - This June 15, 2001, file photo shows Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, founder of the Amsterdam-based Women On Waves Foundation, in Dublin, Ireland. Associated Press
  • Rebecca Gomperts has founded several organizations that provide medical abortion access to women around the world.
  • She spoke to Insider this week in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
  • Gomperts said the US is going against the trend of countries legalizing abortion when it was previously illegal.

