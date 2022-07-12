ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana faces Connecticut, looks to halt 6-game slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Connecticut Sun (14-8, 8-5 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-19, 2-12 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its six-game slide when the Fever play Connecticut.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference games is 2-12. Indiana ranks fifth in the WNBA shooting 34.9% from deep, led by Destanni Henderson shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference play is 8-5. Connecticut ranks fourth in the WNBA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19 points and four assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

DeWanna Bonner averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points per game.

Sun: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

G League Ignite moving to Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nevada

NEW YORK (AP) — The G League Ignite said Friday that the team has struck a multiyear deal to relocate to Henderson, Nevada. The Ignite had been training in Walnut Creek, California, since their inception and played home games this past season in Las Vegas, about 15 miles from their new home. The team exists to develop young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. It has featured three eventual top-10 picks — Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga last year, Dyson Daniels this year — in its first two seasons. “With avid sports fans in the Las Vegas area who have quickly embraced their hockey, football and WNBA teams, we can’t wait for NBA G League Ignite to showcase its future NBA stars and exciting brand of basketball,” G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said.
HENDERSON, NV
The Associated Press

Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon, authorities said. The 22-year-old who was expected to play his fifth football season at the University of Oregon this fall was found about 100 yards (91 meters) down a steep trail Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake. He was unresponsive and could not be revived by paramedics or bystanders, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in statement. More specific details about his death weren’t immediately available but authorities said it appeared to be accidental. Webb was also a social media star. His TikTok account, where he often posted about his life and athletic achievements, had more than 550,000 followers.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With Andy Enfield’s Trojans leaving the Pac-12, which other teams does Tad Boyle own?

Perhaps the worst part about USC leaving the Pac-12 is that Tad Boyle’s Buffs won’t get an opportunity to beat Andy Enfield’s Trojans twice a year (kidding, sort of). Prior to last season’s 61-58 loss, which was surely a fluke for USC, Colorado had won seven consecutive games against its conference foe. And since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 in 2011, they’ve won 14 of 19 — all under Boyle’s watch. Sadly, all good things must come to an end and USC’s departure to the Big Ten means one less in-conference team for Boyle to own. However, the Trojans aren’t alone in struggling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

994K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy