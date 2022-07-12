Indiana faces Connecticut, looks to halt 6-game slide

Connecticut Sun (14-8, 8-5 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-19, 2-12 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its six-game slide when the Fever play Connecticut.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference games is 2-12. Indiana ranks fifth in the WNBA shooting 34.9% from deep, led by Destanni Henderson shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference play is 8-5. Connecticut ranks fourth in the WNBA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19 points and four assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

DeWanna Bonner averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points per game.

Sun: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.