Las Vegas, NV

Predictions For Jacobs, Renfrow in 2022

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 2 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into the 2022 season with the most star-talent they have had in recent memory.

Between new additions, returning players who have established themselves as team leaders, players who will be taking the field with a chip on their shoulder, and a desire amongst everyone to return to the postseason and make a deep run, there are a lot of expectations that will be weighing on each and every Raider this season.

Here are my 2022-23 projections for offensive stars Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow:

Josh Jacobs: Will not meet 1,000-yard mark

As much as I would like to see Jacobs rise above the offseason noise and return to his 1,000-yard rushing level in what will be a contract season, I don't see it happening.

The quality of the running back room is the highest it has been since Jacobs arrived in the league. Players like Brandon Bolden and 2022 fourth-round pick Zamir White were not brought on for nothing, and I think we'll see a lot of reps shared between them, Jacobs, and Kenyan Drake.

If this is to be the case, there simply won't be enough attempts for Jacobs to get back to the 1,000-yard range, but that isn't to say his presence in the backfield will not be as valuable as it's been in the past.

Hunter Renfrow: More receptions than 2021-22

Renfrow nearly doubled his 2020 reception total last season when he registered his career-best 103 receptions.

This, of course, was in a season where he made just nine starts and was still selected to his first Pro Bowl (deservingly so). Barring any serious injuries, he'll likely be starting every contest this season.

Though Las Vegas now has the best wide receiver in the game in Davante Adams, I think the targets for each wideout will be evenly spread, especially when opposing secondaries will have to pick their poison of who to double team.

Despite this prediction, I don't anticipate a return to the Pro Bowl just yet. Even as the 26-year-old slot receiver will continue to elevate his game, I think his 2022 campaign will fly under the radar with all eyes being on Adams.

