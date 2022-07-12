NFL Execs Rank Top 10 QBs: How Close is Patriots' Mac Jones?

After an impressive rookie season in which he exceeded expectations and made the Pro Bowl, Mac Jones is taking steps this offseason to climb the rankings of NFL quarterbacks.

Worked on his body. Improved his arm strength. Became more of a leader.

But if a recent survey of NFL decision-makers is an indication, New England's second-year rising star still has a ways to go before he flirts with being among the league's elite.

In these dog days of Summer seems every media outlet - yes, we're guilty - is producing a list about this or a ranking about that.

But ESPN dug a little deeper this week, coming up with a "list of lists" compiled via interviews with more than 50 NFL team executives. The result: A peer-reviewed list of the league's Top 10 quarterbacks.

Says ESPN of the process:

Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average, hundreds of interviews, research and film study. In total, more than 50 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. We had several ties, so we broke them with the help of additional voting and follow-up calls with our rankers.

The final list includes a quarterback with only one playoff win (Dak Prescott), one (Deshaun Watson) who hasn't thrown a pass in the league in 18 months, another (Russell Wilson) yet to throw one for his new team, and a top six that includes five who have played in a Super Bowl.

The Top 10 NFL QBs:

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

8. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

4. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

While Allen and the Bills are expected to again dominate the AFC East, Jones can only hope to improve on his 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns that last season propelled New England into the playoffs. More yards, a couple more touchdowns and that first playoff win since the departure of Tom Brady and ...

Who knows, next year maybe he can sneak into the Top 10?