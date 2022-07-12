ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces Quick Vision Pro Series

The Associated Press
 1 day ago
AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the Quick Vision Pro Series, the latest generation of Mitutoyo Vision Measurement Systems. Quick Vision Pro Series machines are packed with high-performance technologies that greatly improves 3D non-contact measurement and productivity. This highly advanced non-contact measuring system delivers even more speed, efficiency, and versatility to the Mitutoyo Vision Measurement line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005042/en/

Quick Vision Pro (Photo: Business Wire)

The new QV Pro Series features newly developed StrobeSnap vision measuring function that speeds up run time by approximately 35 to 45 percent regardless of measurement position or continuity while achieving higher throughput and high-precision measurements.

Auto focus on the QV Pro Series is about 39 percent faster than previous models, which were already fastest in their class, without loss of accuracy.

An optional Stream function realizes very high throughput using non-stop measurements that synchronizes the main XY unit drive and strobe lighting. Stream takes images intermittently without stopping the stage and performs batch measurements at the same time, greatly improving measurement speeds.

Optional Tracking Auto Focus (TAF) utilizes a laser tracker that will keep the part in focus while moving the joystick, eliminating the need to keep manually focusing on the part if it is not flat. When a part program is running, TAF keeps the part in focus, so the program does not have to stop for auto focus and stops potential errors from occurring if the part is out of focus. TAF cuts speed measurement times by approximately 30 percent, further improving throughput while maintaining high accuracy.

All the QV Pro Series machines can be retrofit with Stream capability, RGB (Red, Green, Blue) illumination systems, and side-mounted touch probe kits.

If you would like further information or assistance regarding the new QV Pro series, please contact your local Mitutoyo sales team or the Mitutoyo M³ Solutions Center in your area.

For more information about Mitutoyo, visit https://www.mitutoyo.com/

Mitutoyo Corporation is the world’s largest global provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems, and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo’s nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair, and educational programs to ensure that our 8,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our global customers throughout their lifetime.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005042/en/

CONTACT: Mitutoyo America Corporation

965 Corporate Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60502

Phone: (630) 820-9666; Fax: (630) 820-2614

E-mail:marketing@mitutoyo.com

Website:www.mitutoyo.comMedia inquiries:

Larry Andersen

Phone: (630) 723-3509

E-mail:larry.andersen@mitutoyo.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION

SOURCE: Mitutoyo America Corporation

PUB: 07/12/2022 08:08 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 08:08 AM

