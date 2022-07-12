Startpage Launches Escape Route to Protect Women’s Health Browsing

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Startpage, a privacy technology company, today announced the release of their new feature, Escape Route. For 16 years Startpage has provided private search as well as protection from websites, advertisers, and the government. Now, with Escape Route, users can also protect their browsing from anyone that may be viewing their screen, within the Startpage Privacy Protection extension.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005001/en/

Introducing the new feature Escape Route (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, many Americans may start to feel unsafe or exposed when visiting a site. Maybe they’re on a public computer, or somewhere where others could walk in and see their screen. Perhaps they’re searching for sensitive women’s health information. Escape Route can help protect against these uncomfortable or even dangerous situations.

With the Privacy Protection extension installed, quickly activate Escape Route by doing either of the following:

- Tap esc key 3 times and it will temporarily blur the current tab.

- Tap esc key 4 times and it will close the current tab and replace it with a fresh startpage.com tab.

And just like that, whatever you were looking at is gone. “It’s never been so easy to protect your computer screen privacy, even in your own home,” said Startpage’s General Manager Alexandra Kubiak. “Startpage has always offered tools to shield from online tracking, but we wanted to go a step further to physically protect our users anywhere - on an airplane, a library computer, or simply in a shared home environment.”

Escape Route is available for free in the latest version of the Startpage Privacy Protection extension ( add.startpage.com/protection ) on Firefox, Chrome, and Edge. The extension also blocks creepy trackers/cookies and enables Startpage’s private search.

About Startpage

Startpage is a leading privacy technology company founded in the Netherlands in 2006. Startpage created the world’s first and most private search engine that has grown to serve millions of users. They never track, log, or share user data & search history, and they adhere to the stringent Dutch and EU privacy laws, including GDPR.

The company has launched private search features like “Anonymous View,” which allows users to browse other websites without being tracked, as well as “Startpage Privacy Protection,” a desktop browser extension that protects people’s personal data across the internet.

Twitter @startpage

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005001/en/

press@startpage.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE PRIVACY TECHNOLOGY WOMEN SECURITY SOFTWARE OTHER HEALTH INTERNET GENERAL HEALTH CONSUMER HEALTH

SOURCE: Startpage

PUB: 07/12/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 08:03 AM