DecisionLink Announces New Senior Vice President of Sales, Tim Fitzpatrick

DecisionLink, a leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate customer value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, announced today that Tim Fitzpatrick has joined the company as SVP of Sales. In this role, Fitzpatrick’s responsibilities will include accelerating DecisionLink’s revenue through expanding DecisionLink’s presence in new channels and contributing to the company’s business strategies.

Tim Fitzpatrick brings over 30 years of experience building and scaling global sales, pre-sales, BDRs, Customer Success, support, services, and marketing teams to drive revenue growth and awareness from high-growth startups to publicly traded companies, including Jive Software, Movius, HP Software, Mercury Interactive, and McAfee.

“As DecisionLink continues to grow, we are pleased to find Tim Fitzpatrick, an enterprise sales leader with a strong track record for growth along with powerful enterprise sales leadership experience,” said Tim Page, CEO of DecisionLink. “While he was at Jive Software, Tim led Jive’s East Coast growth from $25M to $76M ARR, which helped them go public in 2011. We are thrilled to have him join our team and look forward to having him help us lead DecisionLink through the next phase of growth.”

Fitzpatrick most recently was at Movius as their CRO leading revenue growth and sales management. Before Movius, Tim brings much enterprise experience as a sales leader.

“I’ve joined the leading team for customer value management,” said Tim Fitzpatrick, SVP of Sales for DecisionLink. “I couldn’t be more excited and can’t wait to help more companies achieve value realization.”

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the world’s leading, secure, SaaS-based, customer value management platform that simplifies and automates business value conversations at any point in the customer journey. ValueCloud®’s self-service, AI-enabled computational engine transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets, empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations about feature, function, and price, into outcome-based discussions of business value in a few clicks. The ability to do this at scale and at any point in the customer journey ensures customers for life and ultimately profitable growth. For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301, or engage with us on social media.

