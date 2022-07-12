ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DecisionLink Announces New Senior Vice President of Sales, Tim Fitzpatrick

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

DecisionLink, a leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate customer value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, announced today that Tim Fitzpatrick has joined the company as SVP of Sales. In this role, Fitzpatrick’s responsibilities will include accelerating DecisionLink’s revenue through expanding DecisionLink’s presence in new channels and contributing to the company’s business strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005518/en/

Tim Fitzpatrick brings over 30 years of experience building and scaling global sales, pre-sales, BDRs, Customer Success, support, services, and marketing teams to drive revenue growth and awareness from high-growth startups to publicly traded companies, including Jive Software, Movius, HP Software, Mercury Interactive, and McAfee.

“As DecisionLink continues to grow, we are pleased to find Tim Fitzpatrick, an enterprise sales leader with a strong track record for growth along with powerful enterprise sales leadership experience,” said Tim Page, CEO of DecisionLink. “While he was at Jive Software, Tim led Jive’s East Coast growth from $25M to $76M ARR, which helped them go public in 2011. We are thrilled to have him join our team and look forward to having him help us lead DecisionLink through the next phase of growth.”

Fitzpatrick most recently was at Movius as their CRO leading revenue growth and sales management. Before Movius, Tim brings much enterprise experience as a sales leader.

“I’ve joined the leading team for customer value management,” said Tim Fitzpatrick, SVP of Sales for DecisionLink. “I couldn’t be more excited and can’t wait to help more companies achieve value realization.”

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the world’s leading, secure, SaaS-based, customer value management platform that simplifies and automates business value conversations at any point in the customer journey. ValueCloud®’s self-service, AI-enabled computational engine transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets, empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations about feature, function, and price, into outcome-based discussions of business value in a few clicks. The ability to do this at scale and at any point in the customer journey ensures customers for life and ultimately profitable growth. For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301, or engage with us on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005518/en/

DecisionLink,800.670.8301

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: DecisionLink

PUB: 07/12/2022 08:07 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 08:07 AM

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Fazoli's owner Fat Brands names James Neuhauser executive chairman

Fat Brands, the serial acquirer of franchise concepts, on Wednesday named James Neuhauser its executive chairman and added a new independent director in Lynne Collier. Neuhauser is a veteran financial executive who has served on the Fat Brands board since its inception in 2017. He is a former senior managing director in the private capital markets group of Stifel Nicolas & Company and before that was the chief investment officer of FBR & Co. He has more than 30 years in financial and strategic planning experience.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

BioFlyte Welcomes New CEO to Drive Commercialization Efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- BioFlyte, a bioaerosol surveillance firm with a disruptive new class of fieldable biological threat collection, detection, and identification solutions, today announced that experienced and growth-oriented national security and public sector business leader Todd Sickles has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005323/en/ BioFlyte welcomes national security and public safety executive Todd Sickles as CEO to accelerate productization and market penetration of its disruptive biodetection technology (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Viamedia Promotes Madeline Kissel to Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Business Development

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, today announced Madeline Kissel has been promoted to vice president of affiliate relations and business development. In her new role, Kissel is responsible for managing the process of identifying, pitching, negotiating and executing sales representation agreements with linear, digital and managed services partners within the cable and digital ad sales industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712006173/en/ Viamedia’s Madeline Kissel has been promoted to Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Business Development for the independent cross-media local advertising company. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Black Enterprise

Harvard-Trained Lawyer, Owner of Black-Owned Production Company Inks Major Deal For Streaming Content Development

Raye Mitchell, a University of Southern California, MBA and Harvard Law School trained lawyer and the co-founder of The Bossology® 53 Entertainment LLC, a Black-owned content production company, has signed a first-of-its-kind content strategy and development deal to develop a docu-series about entrepreneurship for the Bad A** Leaders™ (BAL) franchise owned by MDR Coaching and Consulting, Inc.
SMALL BUSINESS
AdWeek

Omnicom Media Group and Publicis Media Lead Forrester Agency Assessment

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and Publicis Media emerged as industry leaders in Forrester’s latest media agency Wave report, receiving praise from analysts for their...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gap CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down, effective immediately

Gap CEO and President Sonia Syngal is stepping down, effective immediately, the apparel retailer announced on Monday. The retailer also named a new chief for its Old Navy business to succeed Nancy Green who departed the post in April. Gap added that higher promotional activity had a negative impact on...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Tower Semiconductor and Cadence Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Automotive IC Development

SAN JOSE, Calif. & MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) and Tower Semiconductor (Nasdaq/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced a collaboration to advance automotive and mobile IC development. Through the collaboration, the companies are developing a new, comprehensive automotive reference design flow using the Cadence® Virtuoso® Design Platform and Spectre® Simulation Platform to provide customers with a faster design cycle, maintaining comprehensive design verification for advanced automotive IC product development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005229/en/ The unique design challenges and analysis characteristics of automotive ICs require a carefully crafted combination of technologies and methodologies in order to satisfy the demanding ISO 26262 specification. By working to combine Cadence and Tower technologies, mutual customers can meet automotive design goals and achieve a faster path to ISO 26262 certification.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Management#Marketing Communications#Senior Vice President#Communications Technology#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Customer Value Management#Svp#Decisionlink#Customer Success#Jive Software#Hp Software#Mercury Interactive
FOXBusiness

Gap CEO steps down

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down, the company announced Monday, as the retailer struggles with slumping sales, the effects of high inflation and supply-chain issues. "Leading this great company and our 100,000-strong employees since 2020, through unprecedented challenges for our industry and society, has been an immense honor. Through it all, Gap Inc. and its dedicated teams have seized change as an opportunity, restructured for future growth, crystallized unique brand identities rooted in cultural relevance and fiercely chased transformation," Syngal, 52, said in a statement.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital Appoints Jonathan Siegmann as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Siegmann as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Siegmann will lead Terran Orbital’s investor relations, M&A, and venture efforts among other development initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005057/en/ Jonathan Siegmann (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
BUSINESS
pymnts

Lightspeed Streamlines Payments Processing for Golf Industry

Point-of-sale (POS) and eCommerce software provider Lightspeed Commerce is launching an expanded version of its payments processing solution to meet the needs of the golf industry. Lightspeed Payments for Golf is an expansion of the company’s integrated payments tool that streamlines payments for both merchants and customers, according to a...
GOLF
The Associated Press

At-Bay Welcomes Scott Carmilani and David Lockton to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- At-Bay, the cyber insurance provider for the digital age, today announced the appointment of insurance industry veterans Scott Carmilani and David Lockton to its Board of Directors. With nearly six decades of experience between them, Carmilani and Lockton bring a strong track record of innovation and insurance expertise to At-Bay’s board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005285/en/ Cyber insurance provider At-Bay appoints two industry heavyweights to its board — Scott Carmilani and David Lockton. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Associated Press

Boomi Announces Partner Award Winners Headlined by Accenture and Deloitte at 2022 EMEA Partner Summit

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the recipients of its 2022 EMEA Partner awards, who were formally honored at Boomi’s recent EMEA Partner Summit in Amsterdam. The event brought together more than 300 attendees from Boomi partners from across the region to learn, network, and share best practices. It was also an opportunity for Boomi to recognize its partners for their innovative work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005287/en/ Boomi Announces Partner Award Winners Headlined by Accenture and Deloitte at 2022 EMEA Partner Summit (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

NetReputation CEO Adam Petrilli Named into Forbes Business Council

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Adam Petrilli, CEO at NetReputation, a leading online reputation management and digital branding firm, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005663/en/ Adam Petrilli founded the award-winning NetReputation.com in 2015. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Smoothie King names Chris Bremer chief development officer

Smoothie King on Wednesday said it has appointed Chris Bremer as chief development officer. Bremer will develop expansion strategies and will also oversee the franchise development, real estate, design and construction departments. The appointment follows several agreements of Smoothie King to expand in markets including the upper Midwest, Central Atlantic...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GlycoEra AG Expands Board of Directors and Appoints Georges Gemayel, Ph.D., as Chair

Philippe Dro, Luciole Medical, and Kush Parmar, 5AM Ventures, named to Board of Directors. SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and BOSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoEra AG announced today key appointments of biotech industry leaders to its Board of Directors, including Georges Gemayel, Ph.D., as Chair, as well as Philippe Dro, Ph.D., M.B.A., and Kush Parmar, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Gemayel is an industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience including global management, executive positions and a range of board appointments. Dr. Dro is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Luciole Medical and has deep experience in biotech business strategy at various emerging biotechnology and medtech companies. Dr. Parmar is a physician-scientist and Managing Partner at 5AM Ventures, where he is focused on building next-generation life science companies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Accenture to Acquire The Stable to Bolster its Commerce Transformation Expertise in North America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has agreed to acquire The Stable — a commerce agency focused on helping consumer brands build and operate their own digital commerce channels as well as manage their brand and sales performance across key North American retailers. The agreement reinforces Accenture’s continued investments in commerce to help clients accelerate growth and sustain relevance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005700/en/ Accenture has agreed to acquire The Stable — a commerce agency focused on helping consumer brands build and operate their own digital commerce channels as well as manage their brand and sales performance across key North American retailers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

KuCoin Exchange Oversteps 20 Million User Milestone, Announces Commemorative Team Battle Event

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- The global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has announced that it has achieved the 20 million users landmark. The new milestone comes after the platform reported a record-high number of registered users in the first half of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005070/en/ KuCoin Exchange Oversteps 20 Million User Milestone (Photo: Business Wire)
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Hopin’s COO, CFO and chief business officer are out

It’s unclear if executives left voluntarily or were laid off. Now-former COO Wei Gao, CFO Mark Masters and chief business officer Michael Kostow did not respond to requests for comment. A Hopin spokesperson over e-mail confirmed that the trio is “leaving the business,” adding that “after many discussions, we all agreed this was the best way forward for the business.”
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Contentstack Announces New APAC Regional Director Jerry Nott, First Australia-based Hire of 2022

Continues rapid global growth serving enterprises seeking to revitalize their websites and applications with a cloud-first approach. AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, today announced the hire of Jerry Nott as APAC Regional Director. Nott's hire is the first of many in Australia as Contentstack increases its investment in the region to better serve local customers and maintain the company's nearly 99% customer retention rate. Contentstack currently supports 30+ brands across APAC, with the majority in Australia, including Baby Bunting, Pepperstone Group, and Koorong.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy