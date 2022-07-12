Procore Works with AWS to Bring Digital Twins to the Construction Industry

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to leverage AWS IoT TwinMaker to extend the value of construction data into facility operations. The tools AWS IoT TwinMaker provides accelerate the creation of digital twins for buildings, factories, industrial equipment, and production lines.

Procore’s platform serves to connect all construction stakeholders in the lifecycle of a built asset. AWS IoT TwinMaker will allow Procore data to be integrated from design and construction into operations. Procore project owners will be able to incorporate as-built information from Procore with real-time data sources using TwinMaker, extending the value of construction information into operations. This consolidation of information can streamline operations and maintenance and enable lifecycle analysis of portfolio assets.

“We’re very excited about our partnership with AWS. Roughly 80% of the lifecycle cost of a project is in the operations phase,” said Tiffany LaBruno, product director, owners at Procore. “With this partnership we can leverage Procore’s course of construction data during that operations phase to help owners reduce costs, optimize performance, and be better prepared for future project needs.”

AWS IoT TwinMaker will make it faster and easier to create digital twins of real-world systems. Using AWS IoT TwinMaker, developers can get started quickly building digital twins of devices, equipment, and processes by connecting AWS IoT TwinMaker to data sources like equipment sensors, video feeds, and business applications. Built-in connectors for integration with sensors, 3D visualization, and downstream data analytics are transforming the built environment.

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

