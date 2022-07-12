*** LISTEN *** TRAUMA ONE: 22-YEAR-OLD STABBED IN STOMACH ON MAIN STREET, HYANNIS… TWO MALES IN CUSTODY…
By Robert Bastille
hyannisnews.com
1 day ago
HYANNIS – As you will hear in the following HN emergency radio recording, at around 12:37 a.m. – Monday, July 11, 2022 – Barnstable Police and Hyannis FD Rescue rushed to the area of 352 Main Street for a reported stabbing. As you will hear in...
HYANNIS – [HN NOTES & MULLINGS ON THE MATTER] – There were a lot of motor vehicle collisions over this past weekend. Here you see one that happened on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. In one...
The 2022 crowning of the Heritage Days Grand Marshals was held Tuesday night. Visitors gathered to witness the annual Heritage Days tradition at the Alliance Sunken Gardens and Pillars. This year's Grand Marshals are Tim and Shannon Garwood. Panhandle Post will have more information about the Garwood's in a future...
A-Town Zesto has been an Alliance staple since 1950. It's hard to miss the neon-lit glow of the building in the evening. A-Town Zesto is located at 711 West 3rd Street. "It has multiple owners, but we bought it in August of 2018 and opened it in May of 2019," Zesto owner Tearza Mashburn said. "And then COVID happened, so that made things interesting. In 2020, we had supply chain issues, so that made it interesting. But the business has been here and it's just a part of the community. You know, when you think of summertime, you think of the Zesto's and you think of the blue goo [ice cream]. We've had multiple people come and take pictures with the neon [lights] or tell us stories that they came for ice cream when they were little. It's interesting to hear those stories from the people that came when they were younger."
