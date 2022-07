One of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason has been Baker Mayfield. The former top pick in the 2018 draft fell out of good graces with the Cleveland Browns organization. The franchise elected to take the risk and move on from Mayfield and trade for DeShaun Watson. The writing was clearly on the wall for Mayfield’s time in Cleveland, and he was ultimately traded to the Carolina Panthers for the small cost of a 2024 fourth-round pick.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO