The first time I went to Atlanta, I didn’t stray outside the city limits except for an eventful stint in Smyrna 30 minutes away. My goal for the 4th of July weekend was to explore some of Georgia’s national parks and bodies of water. I heard that Sweetwater Creek State Park, Vickery Creek and the Chattahoochee River were gorgeous, but it was nice to confirm that myself. You don’t have to journey for hours to see them; thirty minutes to an hour at most. You definitely need to drive, which is foreign to a New Yorker who walks most places. Fortunately, my friend Stephanie has a car, and we set aside two days to vibe in nature.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO