Matt Ryan Snubbed in Latest ESPN/NFL Poll

By HH Staff
 2 days ago

Is Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan still a top-10 quarterback in the NFL?

That's a question that has divided Atlanta Falcons fans for the last five seasons, but the Indianapolis Colts are going to see Matt Ryan with a better supporting cast than he's had in the last half decade.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN conducted a poll of more than 50 NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players to compile a top-ten list at every position.

Ryan was notably absent from the list of quarterbacks including honorable mention and "others receiving votes."

14 quarterbacks in all were included on the list of top quarterbacks in the NFL. Players on the list included Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.

Last year, Ryan was on the same list at the top of the "others receiving votes" category, which would have put him at 11.

Ryan then when out and played without Julio Jones and had just five subpar games of Calvin Ridley before he excused himself from the team claiming mental health reasons.

Ryan's offensive line in Atlanta included rookie Jalen Mayfield who played just 14 games at Michigan... at right tackle... before being thrust into a starting job at left guard. Predictably, Mayfield was graded the worst pass blocker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus with a putrid 27.6 grade.

Ryan has been sacked 171 times in the last four seasons including 40 last year. He was knocked down 85 times last season, 13 more than the next highest quarterback... Carson Wentz.

If Ryan's play has dropped the last four seasons, and it has, the decaying roster around him in Atlanta is just as much to blame. CBS Sports recently ranked the Falcons with the worst roster in the NFL.

All of this is to say that Ryan is in for a new beginning with the Colts. He'll have better pass protection, better receivers, better running game, and maybe most importantly a considerably better defense.

Ryan has a chance to move into the top-5 in passing yards in NFL history this year. He currently sits at No. 8 and is roughly 4,400 yards behind No. 4 Ben Roethlisberger.

Last year's ESPN poll included these comments about Ryan:

"Always been disrespected in the media. Still the truest, outside of [Brady], drop-back passer in the NFL. Does it with his mind and his arm." -- veteran NFL quarterback to ESPN

Ryan has been dismissed as a top quarterback as the Falcons swirled down the drain the last several years.

With the help of his new teammates with the Colts, he has a chance to remind everyone just how good he is.

HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

