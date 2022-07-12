ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These superb Sony lens deals just won Prime Day for photographers

By Mark Wilson
 1 day ago
(Image credit: Sony)

Amazon Prime Day often serves up better discounts on camera lenses than the manufacturers themselves – and that's certainly proven to be the case this year for owners of Sony mirrorless cameras.

While the Prime Day deals have served up a few middling discounts on Sony mirrorless cameras like the Sony A7 II, they've been far more generous with lens deals. In fact, you can get up to 37% off no less than 19 Sony lenses today, whether you own a full-frame or APS-C camera.

The standout offers in the US are mainly on full-frame cameras, including a record-equalling low price for the Sony 24-70mm f/4 zoom lens (a great upgrade on most kit lenses) and a 22% price cut on the Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS zoom. That lens is a brilliant all-rounder for virtually any type of photography, from landscapes to portraits and travel snapping.

Over in the UK, the biggest discounts have been reserved for the Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 (which gets that headline 37% saving) and, for owners of Sony APS-C cameras, the Sony E 10-18mm f/4.0. There's also a brilliant deal on the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN, which we just had to include too.

We've picked out all of our favorite Prime Day lens deals for Sony fans below, so you can pick out the best options for you and get a photographic springboard into the second half of the year.

Today's best Prime Day lens deals in the US

Sony FE 24-105mm f/4: $1,398 $1,084 at Amazon

Save $314 –

If you don't already have this super-versatile zoom lens for your full-frame Sony camera, now's the time to pick it up. It combines a weather-sealed design with impressive image quality throughout the focal range, and can handle pretty much any scene you throw at it.

Sony FE 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T OSS: $898 $698 at Amazon

Save $200 –

This 22% price cut takes this fine zoom lens down to a record-equalling low price. It combines a solid but lightweight construction with solid AF performance and that constant f/4 aperture, which helps you preserve image quality throughout the zoom range.

Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G: $598 $548 at Amazon

Save $100 –

A real gem for landscape and astro shooting, this ultra-wide angle prime lens has matched its lowest-ever price in this 11% deal. It's compact and lightweight, but doesn't compromise on image quality thanks to that bright maximum aperture. A great companion for Sony's A7R range in particular, but also its smaller full-frame cameras.

Sony FE 50mm f/2.5 G: $598 $548 at Amazon

Save $100 –

This popular 50mm prime lens combines the build quality typically seen on Sony's high-end G-Master lenses with the small, lightweight design of a more travel-friendly companion. It's a great choice for small full-frame cameras like the Sony A7C and, at this price, should really become a mainstay in your camera bag.

Sony FE 24mm f/1.4 GM: $1,398 $1,298 at Amazon

Save $100 –

Feeling a bit more more flush and fancy picking up a Sony G Master prime? This fancy trio are all available for $100 off today, making it a great time to take the plunge. As you'd expect from lenses with Sony's premium badge, they're all among the best of their kind at these focal lengths – in fact, in our review (opens in new tab) of the 50mm lens, we said it sets "a new benchmark" and produces "beautiful image quality".

Today's best Prime Day lens deals in the UK

Sony FE 35mm f/1.8: £630 £399 at Amazon

Save £231 –

A massive 37% saving on this incredibly useful prime lens, which has never been cheaper. The FE 35mm f/1.8 offers the ideal blend of portability, impressive construction and image quality, with that bright maximum aperture promising lovely bokeh and low-light performance.

Sony E 10-18mm f/4.0: £760 £499 at Amazon

Save £261 –

A record-low price on this wide-angle zoom for Sony's APS-C cameras, which is an excellent choice for both landscape and architecture shooters. It has image stabilization and is also compact and lightweight enough to take away on long trips.

Sony FE 85mm f/1.8: £469 £379 at Amazon

Save £90 –

Need a new portrait lens for your full-frame Sony camera? This fine deal takes the FE 85mm f/1.8 down to its joint lowest-ever price. It's a great all-rounder, mixing impressive build quality, lightweight convenience and, most importantly, cracking image quality. Considering it launched for £600, this is a steal.

Sony E PZ 18-105 mm f/4.0 G: £530 £339 at Amazon

Save £190 –

A great choice for video shooters who own a Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras, this super-versatile lens is a real bargain at this price. You get a constant f/4 aperture throughout that huge zoom range, ensuring consistent image quality whatever the scene, and its power zoom is near-silent in operation, too.

Sony E 35mm F1.8 OSS: £389 £253 at Amazon

Save £136 –

A classic prime lens for Sony's APS-C mirrorless cameras, this 35mm prime has never been cheaper than in this deal. It combines excellent build quality with impressive sharpness and a lightweight, compact design that's ideal for everyday shooting and street photography.

Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN: £343 £250 at Amazon

Save £93 –

A record-low price for this excellent wide-angle prime lens for Sony's APS-C mirrorless cameras. Considering Sigma's 16mm lens is something of a modern classic, combining a compact design with great image quality, it's the ideal time to pick this up for your landscape photography and street snapping.

