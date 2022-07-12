Man killed in fiery Stanton Co. crash

A two vehicle accident has claimed a life. The accident occurred Monday morning at 9:42am, 5.5 miles west of K27 on US 160 in Stanton County. A 2009 GMC semi truck being driven by Zachary Wester, 33, of Moscow KS was westbound on US 160 at approximately mile marker 23.3, and was slowing to turn north onto a service road. A 2006 Chevy Truck being driven by Dennis Duwayne Davis, 57, of Pierceville KS, was westbound on US 160 approaching the semi from the rear. Davis struck The semi in the rear and slid to a stop on the north shoulder of US 160 at the entrance to the service road. The Chevy truck then caught on fire with driver one trapped inside.

STANTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO