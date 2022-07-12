ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Man killed in fiery Stanton Co. crash

By KWCH Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 57-year-old man was killed after his truck caught on fire, trapping him inside after he rear-ended...

KSNT News

Kansas man killed in fiery crash in western part of state

STANTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man was killed in a deadly crash Monday in the western part of the state after rear-ending a semi. A 33-year-old truck driver from Moscow, Kansas was driving westbound on Highway 160 when he stopped to turn north onto a service road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dennis Duwayne Davis, 57, of Pierceville, was driving behind the semi and failed to stop, hitting the semi from behind, said KHP.
MOSCOW, KS
Liberal First

Three people involved in Haskell County accident Saturday morning

Three people, including a Satanta man, suffered suspected minor injuries after two pickups struck each other Saturday morning in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the accident took place shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Haskell County Road DD and U.S. Highway 56 southwest of Satanta.
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas man trapped in fiery crash dies

STANTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Pierceville man was killed Monday morning after he was trapped inside of his burning truck following a crash in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Dennis Davis, 57, was driving westbound on U.S. 160 in a Chevrolet pickup truck at around 9:45 a.m. when he struck the back of a semi-truck that was slowing down to turn onto a service road. Davis was not wearing a seatbelt.
PIERCEVILLE, KS
kscbnews.net

Man Dies in Stanton County Accident

A two vehicle accident has claimed a life. The accident occurred Monday morning at 9:42am, 5.5 miles west of K27 on US 160 in Stanton County. A 2009 GMC semi truck being driven by Zachary Wester, 33, of Moscow KS was westbound on US 160 at approximately mile marker 23.3, and was slowing to turn north onto a service road. A 2006 Chevy Truck being driven by Dennis Duwayne Davis, 57, of Pierceville KS, was westbound on US 160 approaching the semi from the rear. Davis struck The semi in the rear and slid to a stop on the north shoulder of US 160 at the entrance to the service road. The Chevy truck then caught on fire with driver one trapped inside.
STANTON COUNTY, KS
