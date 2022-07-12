Standouts, All-American Bowl invites and more from FBU’s annual Top Gun Showcase

July 12, 2022 - McDonald's is buying out Tampa-based Caspers Company's stake in the McDonald's franchise, which is the largest in the state. The Caspers announced Monday they plan to sell all of its McDonald’s locations and franchises on Oct. 1. The Caspers Company is controlled by Blake Casper and Allison Casper Adams and operates 60 locations in Tampa and Jacksonville. "Three generations of Caspers have shined the arches, serving millions of Happy Meals along the way," a release from Caspers reads. "Caspers has contributed to countless charitable organizations supporting the communities with which it has operated. Blake Casper, Allison Casper Adams, and husband Robby Adams wish to thank the thousands of loyal team members who have made Caspers McDonald's so successful over the generations. They have been the smiling faces making the difference in millions of Floridians' lives. We wish the McDonald's system much success in the future." The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The siblings also own the Oxford Exchange, a coworking space with a restaurant and retail, and The Stovall House in Tampa as well as The Library, the restaurant on the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital's St. Petersburg campus.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO