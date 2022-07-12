ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Standouts, All-American Bowl invites and more from FBU’s annual Top Gun Showcase

By Andrew Ivins
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES, Fla. – Football University held its annual Top Gun Showcase over the weekend with nearly 1,500 recruits converging on the Paradise Coast Sports Complex for the biggest high school and middle school showcase of the summer. The three-day event included testing, position-specific drills, 1-on-1s and plenty more. The team at...

247sports.com

Jacksonville Daily Record

Scramblers wants to open five area restaurants

Scramblers Director of Franchising Kelly Buerk said the Toledo, Ohio-based company is committed to open five restaurants in the Jacksonville area. The breakfast and lunch restaurant will open its first two Jacksonville locations at 9840 Old Baymeadows Road in Deerwood Village Mall and at 1500 University Blvd W. in Lakewood South.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Renowned Kickbacks Gastropub now up for sale in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story) Have you ever wanted your very own secret beer cellar? What about a bar that boasts the world's second-largest draft beer selection?. Kickbacks Gastropub and Goozlepipe & Guttyworks is now for sale in Jacksonville, Florida. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Jacksonville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Jacksonville, Florida

If you’re in the mood for some breakfast and brunch, head to Metro Diner, a local hotspot. There, you’ll enjoy eggs, peppers, potatoes, cheese, and chicken and waffles, with a southern twist. Or, try grits with shrimp or shepherd’s pie. No matter how you choose to enjoy your breakfast or lunch, you’ll surely find something that will delight your palate.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best & Fun Things to do in Jacksonville FL

Looking for the Best Things to do in Jacksonville?. If you’ve ever visited Florida, you’ve probably glimpsed the sprawling city of Jacksonville from your airplane window. Jacksonville is far more than a fly-over city, though. Situated on the coast of northeastern Florida, Jacksonville has more land area than...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Unclaimed veteran will be escorted from Lake City to Jacksonville

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An unclaimed veteran will be escorted from Lake City VA Medical Center to Jacksonville National Cemetery. The escort will take place at 11 a.m. They will start at Lake City VA Medical Center and end at Jacksonville National Cemetery. He is USMC Vietnam-era veteran Lawrence...
LAKE CITY, FL
QSR Web

Longtime McDonald’s franchisee family sells stores

The Casper family, which owns 60 McDonald's franchises in the Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida, area, is selling their stores back to McDonald's. The first restaurant opened in 1958, according to a WTSP report. McDonald's will buy out Caspers Company, which is one of the burger company's largest operators by Oct....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

McDonald’s is buying out Caspers Company

July 12, 2022 - McDonald's is buying out Tampa-based Caspers Company's stake in the McDonald's franchise, which is the largest in the state. The Caspers announced Monday they plan to sell all of its McDonald’s locations and franchises on Oct. 1. The Caspers Company is controlled by Blake Casper and Allison Casper Adams and operates 60 locations in Tampa and Jacksonville. "Three generations of Caspers have shined the arches, serving millions of Happy Meals along the way," a release from Caspers reads. "Caspers has contributed to countless charitable organizations supporting the communities with which it has operated. Blake Casper, Allison Casper Adams, and husband Robby Adams wish to thank the thousands of loyal team members who have made Caspers McDonald's so successful over the generations. They have been the smiling faces making the difference in millions of Floridians' lives. We wish the McDonald's system much success in the future." The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The siblings also own the Oxford Exchange, a coworking space with a restaurant and retail, and The Stovall House in Tampa as well as The Library, the restaurant on the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital's St. Petersburg campus.
TAMPA, FL
News4Jax.com

Last chance to feel the freeze for free on 7-Eleven’s 95th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 7-Eleven is celebrating its 95th birthday on Monday, a.k.a Free Slurpee Day, which means free Slurpees!. 7-Eleven said it recognizes the importance of acknowledging its customers. “It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing without our customers,” 7-Eleven said....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Gas prices continue to fall, but it may not last

Florida's gasoline prices dropped an average of 15 cents per gallon last week, the fourth straight week of decline. The slide is the result of lower oil and gasoline futures prices as traders fear a worldwide recession, according to the AAA auto club. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan says the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Have we hit the peak of the housing market?

Prices are still rising, but fewer homes are selling, more are listed for sale and houses are lasting longer on the market. Inflation and rising mortgage rates have doused a market that has boiled for months, and the Federal Reserve is likely to push rates even higher this month. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

