Columbus, GA

Clouds and rain for some today; Rain coverage increases mid to late week

By Tyler Allender
WTVM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage goes up especially after today as a surge of moisture comes up from the Gulf. While you’ll definitely want to carry the umbrella, it won’t rain all day, every day. Cloudy Tuesday with a few peeks of sun perhaps. We’ll have some hit or miss...

