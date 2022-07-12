Milwaukee Bucks lose to Celtics in NBA Summer League

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
Shaquille O'Neal is far from Rudy Gobert's biggest fan. The two have beef with each other as recently as last season. And while Gobert may not be close to the dominant force Shaq was in his prime, he remains arguably the best defender in the NBA and a highly decorated star.
Kevin Garnett is one of the greatest power forwards ever to play in the NBA, with an impressive resume that is highlighted by a championship with the Celtics in 2008 and an MVP award in 2004. While KG is remembered for his great play on the court, he was also one of the more vicious trash talkers around.
Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson has done just about everything when it comes to the game of basketball, playing on eight teams over his 17-year NBA career. He has been working with ESPN as an analyst since 2019. Now, he will experience yet another role in the game: Officiating. Jefferson...
It appears former Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala is at it again. In a recent appearance on the Dan LeBatard show, Iguodala made another bold claim by saying former Detroit Pistons forward Rasheed Wallace would be than two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in today's game. Wallace was a four-time All-Star and...
On Tuesday, The New York Knicks officially announced the signing of former Dallas Mavericks player Jalen Brunson. Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Jalen Brunson. Terms of the deal were not disclosed." The Knicks PR shared a quote from team president Leon...
Bobby Portis finally found a permanent home in free agency. After struggling to find his fit to start his career, Portis landed on the Milwaukee Bucks and took off. Portis became a key part of the Bucks’ rotation during their championship run in 2021, and after another solid year this past season, he was able to land a near-$49 million deal as part of the Bucks free agency plan.
The New York Knicks franchise is a storied franchise that has been around since the beginning of the league. It’s the largest market in the world. For decades, players have loved the opportunity of playing at Madison Square Garden. For those that donned the Knicks uniform, it was a treat to play half of their season in the big apple.
The success of the Miami Heat’s offseason now sees beloved former player Dwyane Wade involved. The success of Pat Riley’s offseason might now be up to longtime mortal archenemy Danny Ainge. You cannot make this stuff up, folks. Sports remains the original and greatest reality show. And the...
ESPN is said to be the Worldwide Leader in Sports, but with each passing day, you have to wonder if that truly is the case at this point. The NBA world was buzzing yesterday after some quotes surfaced from Ja Morant's interview with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report, where he claimed that he'd cook Michael Jordan one-on-one.
Gallinari is a 13-year NBA veteran who has career averages of 15.6 points per game on over 38% shooting from the three-point range. The 33-year-old is from Italy, but he actually grew up a fan of the Celtics. Celtics tweet: " Danilo Gallinari, who grew up a Celtics fan, says...
Ohio State product E.J. Liddell might have felt disappointment when he fell to the 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but the New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward’s injury on Monday could end up being even more disappointing for him. The Pelicans took on the Atlanta Hawks in the...
