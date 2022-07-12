Deputies: Missing teen found, reunited with family

UPDATE: The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said Isbella Kendall was found and reunited with her family Tuesday.

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in St. Joseph County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said Isbella Kendall, 16, was last seen in Nottawa Township, east of Three Rivers. She is described as being around 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Joseph County Dispatch at 269.467.4195.

