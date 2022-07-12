ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

Deputies: Missing teen found, reunited with family

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dds3F_0gciWTyo00

UPDATE: The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said Isbella Kendall was found and reunited with her family Tuesday.

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in St. Joseph County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said Isbella Kendall, 16, was last seen in Nottawa Township, east of Three Rivers. She is described as being around 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Joseph County Dispatch at 269.467.4195.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nottawa Township, MI
City
Kendall, MI
Saint Joseph County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Three Rivers, MI
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtvbam.com

Sturgis man facing charges following pursuit involving numerous police agencies

BURR OAK, MI (WTVB) – A 27-year-old Sturgis man is facing multiple charges following a pursuit involving police from two counties on Monday. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department tried to stop a vehicle on Burr Oak Road near Clinton Street in the Village of Burr Oak for multiple motor vehicle violations.
STURGIS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Indiana man accidentally discharges handgun in restaurant bathroom during Michigan vacation

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI - An Indiana man’s Northern Michigan vacation took a wrong turn after his handgun accidentally went off in a restaurant’s bathroom. On Monday, July 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of an accidental discharge of a firearm in Garfield Township, outside of Traverse City.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WOOD TV8

MSP: Man killed when car hit by dump truck

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed when a dump truck ran a red light east of Grand Rapids and hit two other cars, police say. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Fulton Street near Spaulding Avenue in Ada Township. Michigan State Police says its initial...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy