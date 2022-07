PELHAM – The sun shone bright on Saturday, July 9 at Pelham City Park as people gathered to take part in the inaugural Pelham Games. The all-day event involved sign-ups for various tournaments throughout the day, tournaments such as cornhole, a water balloon toss and a football toss. Families of all sizes were present to take part in the games, which were divided up into singles and team events. Also present were local food trucks such as Uncle G’s Pizza and Krazy Good BBQ, local nonprofit Two by Two Animal Rescue, and other local businesses. Kids had a blast taking part in fun events like the bounce house and getting their face painted.

