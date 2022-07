ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend will be seasonably hot and mainly dry in north Georgia. Expect lows in the upper 60s to low 70s at dawn on Saturday. Skies will become partly cloudy by midday, and the temperature will reach the mid 80s by noon. Highs will be near 90 late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly between 4-9 pm. The best chance of catching a shower/storm is north and west of Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO