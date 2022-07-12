Kathleen Joyce Kirk, 76

Mary Alyce Hahn, age 81, of Oconomowoc, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep at home July 6, 2022. Born on March 23, 1941, to Joseph and Mary (nee McArdle) Heller, Mary grew up in Warrenville, Illinois, and moved to Milwaukee to attend Alverno College. For nearly 50 years she lived in the farmhouse she bought with her husband, the late Russell J. Hahn. There she raised her daughter, Amy Nowag, and son, Bill (Marsha) Hahn. Her brunches became legendary, with cheese blintzes, lemon deviled eggs, and tomatoes from her beloved garden. Once an English teacher, she surrounded herself with books, especially poetry, and cherished her meetings with her book club friends for 25 years. Whenever possible, Mary went off to explore the world, cruising on the Danube, along the French Riviera, and through the Panama Canal with family and friends. She kept close ties to family in Naperville and Chicago and remained a lifelong Cubs and Blackhawks fan, though her devotion to Paul Hornung and Notre Dame helped convert her to avid Packers fandom. She would talk sports to anyone who would listen.

OCONOMOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO