This "ultimate" pasta is quite the supper. "The ‘Ultimate Pasta with Bacon and Peas’ is made with no cream. Pasta water, olive oil and Parmesan cheese add the perfect touch of creaminess, accentuating the smokiness of the bacon and sweetness of the peas," says Grace Vallo, creator of the recipe blog tastefullygrace.com, noting that the addition of shallots and garlic are also a nice touch.

RECIPES ・ 23 DAYS AGO