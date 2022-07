Carol E. Wiseman, 53, of Fremont died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. Carol was born December 4, 1968, in Wray, Colorado, to James and Elaine ‘Beringer’ Wiseman. She graduated from high school in Minden, Nebraska. She then attended and graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. Carol worked for several years for First Data in Omaha, the Girl Scouts also in Omaha, then for INSPRO Insurance in Fremont.

FREMONT, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO