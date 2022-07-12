Protesters seek more information on Fargo police shooting of driver

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two of the victims in a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-94 near Tower City early Tuesday. Christina Anderson, 42, a passenger in a pickup pulling a trailer that was rear-ended by another pickup, died at the scene. The driver, 46-year-old Kimberly Bennett, and a 14-year-old passenger who was ejected from the vehicle were injured. Her name is not being released. Both were transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. All the crash victims are from Hazen, North Dakota.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO