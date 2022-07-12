Terry Lerash returns to Scheurer Health as interim President & CEO

Click here to read the full article. In this post-pandemic period, businesses continue to sort through workforce management issues. Labor shortages, job-hopping and inflation are all impacting employment. Evan Sohn, chairman and chief executive officer of Recruiter.com, said the current market also favors job seekers. Here, Sohn discusses these and other workforce trends business leaders and recruiters should be mindful of for the second half of the year.More from WWDRianna + Nina Resort 2023Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsBurberry Resort 2023 WWD: How would you describe the current state of employment and some of the issues recruiters face? Evan Sohn: One of Recruiter.com’s...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO