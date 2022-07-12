ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

Terry Lerash returns to Scheurer Health as interim President & CEO

By Dominic Sevilla
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A press release from Scheurer Health announced that former President and CEO Terry Lerash returns to serve as interim President and CEO after Mike Nanzer steps down after just under two months with the...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Gap CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down, effective immediately

Gap CEO and President Sonia Syngal is stepping down, effective immediately, the apparel retailer announced on Monday. The retailer also named a new chief for its Old Navy business to succeed Nancy Green who departed the post in April. Gap added that higher promotional activity had a negative impact on...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Gap CEO steps down

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down, the company announced Monday, as the retailer struggles with slumping sales, the effects of high inflation and supply-chain issues. "Leading this great company and our 100,000-strong employees since 2020, through unprecedented challenges for our industry and society, has been an immense honor. Through it all, Gap Inc. and its dedicated teams have seized change as an opportunity, restructured for future growth, crystallized unique brand identities rooted in cultural relevance and fiercely chased transformation," Syngal, 52, said in a statement.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Hopin’s COO, CFO and chief business officer are out

It’s unclear if executives left voluntarily or were laid off. Now-former COO Wei Gao, CFO Mark Masters and chief business officer Michael Kostow did not respond to requests for comment. A Hopin spokesperson over e-mail confirmed that the trio is “leaving the business,” adding that “after many discussions, we all agreed this was the best way forward for the business.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Green Organic Dutchman CFO Resigns

Nichola Thompson resigned from her position as chief financial officer of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODF TGOD, effective August 4, 2022. Thompson has decided to pursue unique opportunities outside of the cannabis industry. Sean Bovingdon, CEO of the company, has been appointed interim CFO, effective August 4, 2022. Bovingdon was the previous CFO of the company prior to being appointed the CEO in March 2021. The company has engaged an executive recruitment firm for the search of a permanent CFO.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Narcity

6 Remote Jobs Hiring In Vancouver & They Don't Even Require A Degree

If you've been in searching high and low for a new job but don't feel like getting out of bed, you don't have to!. These remote jobs hiring in Vancouver right now will allow you to stay under the covers, or roll out of bed and take a short commute to your laptop.
JOBS
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital Appoints Jonathan Siegmann as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Siegmann as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Siegmann will lead Terran Orbital’s investor relations, M&A, and venture efforts among other development initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005057/en/ Jonathan Siegmann (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scheurer Health
WWD

Recruiter.com CEO Sees ‘Job Hopping’ as a Permanent Trend

Click here to read the full article. In this post-pandemic period, businesses continue to sort through workforce management issues. Labor shortages, job-hopping and inflation are all impacting employment. Evan Sohn, chairman and chief executive officer of Recruiter.com, said the current market also favors job seekers. Here, Sohn discusses these and other workforce trends business leaders and recruiters should be mindful of for the second half of the year.More from WWDRianna + Nina Resort 2023Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsBurberry Resort 2023 WWD: How would you describe the current state of employment and some of the issues recruiters face? Evan Sohn: One of Recruiter.com’s...
BUSINESS
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
1K+
Followers
957
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy