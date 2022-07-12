ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallen tree stops all traffic on Government Street

By Summer Poole
 1 day ago

UPDATE (12:52 p.m.): The Alabama Power Company Outage map indicates that there are no outages in the area.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fallen tree on Government Street has closed all lanes of traffic.

The tree is down near George Street and has caused power outages in the area. According to Alabama Power, just over 500 people are without power currently.

Courtesy of Jason Graddy

Officials with Alabama Power said they expect the power to be back on around 9 a.m. The power outage consists of parts of Government Street, Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power Company#George Street#Traffic
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

