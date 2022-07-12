ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2 cars involved in southeast Columbus crash

By Natalie Comer
WSYX ABC6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two cars were involved in a crash in...

abc6onyourside.com

WSYX ABC6

6 people taken to hospitals in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Six people have been transported to hospitals following a car accident on the east side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a serious crash involving three cars at Woodcrest Road and Myers Road. According to officials, five people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and one...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three hospitalized after fire at Hilltop apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are hospitalized after a fire at a Hilltop apartment Tuesday morning in southwest Columbus, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD states that the fire occurred at the 800 block of Wedgewood Dr. around 7:00 a.m. and that it has been contained. All three victims with injuries were taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 Kias, Hyundais stolen within 5 hours across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a span of five hours Monday night, five Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Columbus. The thefts happened between 5 and 10 p.m. For several months, CrimeTracker 10 has reported on a group of juveniles, dubbed the "Game Over kids," that police say are stealing cars across Columbus. Many of the vehicles are Kias and Hyundais.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old girl missing from Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville police are searching for a 14-year-old who reportedly ran away from home. Sariyah Nicole Gibson, who is 5 feet 4 and 120 pounds, left her Westerville home in the early morning of Tuesday, July 5, according to a news release from the Westerville Division of Police. Investigators said this is […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Columbus police arrest man accused of impregnating 10-year-old

“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child. I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street," Yost said. "Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio putting these criminals behind bars.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Year-old shooting has Columbus police looking for this man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers want the community’s help to find a man accused in an east Columbus shooting last year. The suspect, Aries Cotner, shot at two men inside a car driving west on East 11th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on April 29, 2021. One of the men in the vehicle was hit by one of the bullets fired by Cotner, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two stable after shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people went to an area hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. Columbus police said a ShotSpotter alert came in at approximately 10:31 p.m. at the 900 block of East Livingston Ave. Officers discovered two victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at Grant Medical Center. Both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the 3000 Block of East Main Street on Friday. Police stated that they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the hip and abdomen when they arrived at the scene. The 33-year-old was transported to Grant Hospital in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Family killed in north Columbus house fire identified

ABOVE: Neighbors remember the family who died in a house fire in North Columbus on July 7. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Fire has identified the family who died in a house fire in north Columbus last week. According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter, Mark Nibert, 61, his wife Linda, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

29-Year-Old Man in Critical Condition After Columbus Shooting

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 1500 block of Brooks Avenue early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found the 29-year-old victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly shooting case that happened on May 31, in southwest Columbus. Derek Hotelling, 31, has been charged with the murder of Joshua Moyer, 39. Moyer was shot by a thief who was trying to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $750K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for around $750,000 in June. This home at 242 E. Thurman Ave. in Columbus sold […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Car slams into downtown Columbus restaurant in overnight crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A downtown Columbus restaurant is damaged after a car slammed into the building early Monday morning. Two cars crashed at the intersection of East Spring Street and North High Street around 3:10 a.m., according to Columbus police. One vehicle involved in the crash hit the front...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Shooting Outside of Wendy’s Leaves One Injured

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the. 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue last Wednesday afternoon. Officers found the 29-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. “The victim stated that he was walking home from Wendy’s...
COLUMBUS, OH

