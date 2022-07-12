2 cars involved in southeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Six people have been transported to hospitals following a car accident on the east side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a serious crash involving three cars at Woodcrest Road and Myers Road. According to officials, five people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and one...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are hospitalized after a fire at a Hilltop apartment Tuesday morning in southwest Columbus, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD states that the fire occurred at the 800 block of Wedgewood Dr. around 7:00 a.m. and that it has been contained. All three victims with injuries were taken […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were transported to the hospital following a west Columbus apartment fire Wednesday morning. A fire broke out at a three-story apartment building along Wedgewood Drive. According to fire officials, one person was taken to the hospital in critical, another was transported in serious...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a span of five hours Monday night, five Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Columbus. The thefts happened between 5 and 10 p.m. For several months, CrimeTracker 10 has reported on a group of juveniles, dubbed the "Game Over kids," that police say are stealing cars across Columbus. Many of the vehicles are Kias and Hyundais.
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville police are searching for a 14-year-old who reportedly ran away from home. Sariyah Nicole Gibson, who is 5 feet 4 and 120 pounds, left her Westerville home in the early morning of Tuesday, July 5, according to a news release from the Westerville Division of Police. Investigators said this is […]
“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child. I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street," Yost said. "Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio putting these criminals behind bars.”
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers want the community’s help to find a man accused in an east Columbus shooting last year. The suspect, Aries Cotner, shot at two men inside a car driving west on East 11th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on April 29, 2021. One of the men in the vehicle was hit by one of the bullets fired by Cotner, police said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people went to an area hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. Columbus police said a ShotSpotter alert came in at approximately 10:31 p.m. at the 900 block of East Livingston Ave. Officers discovered two victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at Grant Medical Center. Both […]
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the 3000 Block of East Main Street on Friday. Police stated that they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the hip and abdomen when they arrived at the scene. The 33-year-old was transported to Grant Hospital in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was accused Wednesday of impregnating a 10-year-old girl who then had to leave Ohio for an abortion. Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arraigned in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, charged with rape of a child under 13. He was ordered held on a $2 million bond. The victim in […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than two dozen security cameras are now stationed inside city parks around Columbus, after a string of shootings since April that left four people dead. "It's something you cannot be aware of as a parent," Ellen Janzen said, "keeping them safe is my only...
ABOVE: Neighbors remember the family who died in a house fire in North Columbus on July 7. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Fire has identified the family who died in a house fire in north Columbus last week. According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter, Mark Nibert, 61, his wife Linda, […]
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 1500 block of Brooks Avenue early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found the 29-year-old victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly shooting case that happened on May 31, in southwest Columbus. Derek Hotelling, 31, has been charged with the murder of Joshua Moyer, 39. Moyer was shot by a thief who was trying to...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for around $750,000 in June. This home at 242 E. Thurman Ave. in Columbus sold […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A downtown Columbus restaurant is damaged after a car slammed into the building early Monday morning. Two cars crashed at the intersection of East Spring Street and North High Street around 3:10 a.m., according to Columbus police. One vehicle involved in the crash hit the front...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for two suspects involved in an aggravated burglary on the campus of the Ohio State University on Tuesday. Around 6:45 p.m., the university said two unknown suspects tailgated into the Neil Building Hall Complex at 1578 Neil Avenue, entered an unlocked residence hall suite and started stealing property.
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the. 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue last Wednesday afternoon. Officers found the 29-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. “The victim stated that he was walking home from Wendy’s...
