Watch Animal Collective on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”

By Evan Minsker
 4 days ago
Animal Collective are the latest band to share a set as part of NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. Their set was filmed at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams. They performed their Time Skiffs tracks “Dragon Slayer” and “Car Keys,” plus an unrecorded song that has featured...

Pitchfork

Bob Dylan Announces 2022 UK and European Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has announced another leg of his ongoing tour behind Rough and Rowdy Ways. His next run of dates will kick off September 25 in Oslo, and then wind through Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Amsterdam, London, and more, before wrapping up in Glasgow on October 31. Find Dylan’s full schedule below.
Pitchfork

Unwound Reunite After 20 Years, Announce 2023 Tour

Unwound are back. The Pacific Northwest post-hardcore band haven’t played live shows in 20 years, and, today, the group has announced a 2023 tour. Find those dates below. The band formed in 1991, and, across its 10-year-run, released seven albums. Unwound’s final album, Leaves Turn Inside You, came out in 2001. On September 2, the band’s final recording Live Leaves—a live album from their final tour—will be reissued by the Numero Group. (The label has reissued the band’s extensive catalog in multiple box sets across the past decade.)
Pitchfork

Ty Segall Announces 2022 Solo Acoustic Tour

Ty Segall’s new album “Hello, Hi” is due out later this month, and, following the release, the songwriter is heading out on tour. The solo acoustic tour will kick off at August Hall in Segall’s native San Francisco, coming through Portland and Seattle before crossing the country for a series of East Coast dates. Find the dates below.
Pitchfork

Clark to Reissue Body Riddle With Bonus Album Including Broadcast Rarity

Clark has remastered his 2006 album Body Riddle and paired it with a compilation of new music, unreleased tracks, and rarities. The remaster is streaming and available for purchase now, and comes to vinyl and CD on September 30, via Warp. The 12 bonus tracks—including the Broadcast collaboration “Herr Bar Improv”—are also set to arrive September 30, and you can check out the rarity “Dead Shark Eyes” below.
Pitchfork

Living Torch

The pipe-organ purr that seems to open Living Torch, the absorbing new album by 28-year-old long-tone apostle Kali Malone, is a feint—a sly way of acknowledging her past, only to sidestep it. In the decade since Malone left the United States for Stockholm, she has amassed a staggeringly diverse résumé: bewitching shoegaze with rock trio Swap Babies, stately guitar hazes alongside friends Ellen Arkbro and Caterina Barbieri, and buzzing percussion-ensemble hypnosis on 2017’s Velocity of Sleep. Still, the magisterial pipe organ has been her most recognizable calling card, her trusted tool for exploring the strange radiance of just intonation.
Pitchfork

Listen to thaHomey and Skuna’s “WORK”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. An eclectic rap scene is coming up in France. At its forefront is Serane, the Parisian who imported his flow from the DMV, and thaHomey, a more versatile stylist from Reims who flies over Detroit production, rage beats, and, on his latest project, Jersey club. While it’s typical to see American trends in music being emulated across the globe, thaHomey and producer Skuna’s spin on club rap stands out. The beat on “WORK” is light and airy, closer in DNA to the soundtrack of a coming-of-age film than the percussive tornadoes coming out of the Newark and Philly scenes. And thaHomey breathlessly switches dialects in his verses, lulling you into a trance with his rapping. The mania of most club songs stresses me out, but this one is smooth as it gets.
Pitchfork

The Weeknd Postpones Toronto Show Over Telecom Network Outage

The Weeknd had to postpone his Toronto tour kickoff tonight (July 8), the result of a nationwide outage of Canada’s main telecommunications company. The Rogers Telecommunications outage resulted in disrupted internet and phone service all across the country, but does not yet have a timeline for being repaired. “This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight,” Abel Tesfaye wrote in a statement. Read the rest below.
Pitchfork

Polaris Prize 2022 Short List Announced: Destroyer, Charlotte Day Wilson, Pierre Kwenders, and More

The Polaris Music Prize, an annual award for Canada’s best album of the year, has announced its short list of nominees today. Destroyer, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Pierre Kwenders all made the cut, as did Ouri and Hubert Lenoir. For the first time since 2019, the winning album will be revealed live at the Polaris Gala in Toronto on September 19. The artist who wins will receive a $50,000 prize with the honor. See the full list of nominees below.
Pitchfork

Ian Sweet Releases New Star Stuff EP: Listen

Ian Sweet, the project the Los Angeles–based artist Jillian Medford, has released the new Star Stuff EP. In addition to the previously released track “Fight,” it includes the new single “Die a Million Times.” Watch the video for the track, and listen to the full EP, below.
Pitchfork

Deerhoof, Suuns, Lou Barlow, Appear on Joyful Noise Abortion Rights Benefit Compilation: Listen

Joyful Noise Recordings has released the 29-track Abortion Rights Benefit compilation, featuring songs by Deerhoof, Suuns, Lou Barlow, No Joy, Oneida, Half Japanese, Ohmme, and many other artists from the label’s roster. Proceeds from the name-your-price digital sampler will go toward All Options Hoosier Abortion Fund and Midwest Access Coalition. Find the full compilation below.
Pitchfork

Indigo Sparke Announces New Album Hysteria, Shares Video: Watch

Australian singer-songwriter Indigo Sparke has announced her sophomore album: Hysteria is out October 7 via Sacred Bones. The follow-up to last year’s Echo was produced by Aaron Dessner of the National. The lead single, “Pressure in My Chest,” comes with a music video directed by Madeline Clayton. Watch below.
Pitchfork

Bear1Boss is Making the Old Tricks of Atlanta Rap New Again

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. To Bear1Boss, Atlanta rap is more than a love—it’s an obsession. While FaceTiming me from the city, he warmly reminisces about the music that, he...
