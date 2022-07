WESTPORT, NEW YORK—Ballard Park, in the center of historic Westport, New York on Lake Champlain, will again host a seven-week live music concert series. The concerts take place each Thursday at 7 PM, commencing July 7, and run until August 18. Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond.

WESTPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO