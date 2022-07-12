ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Howard Frankland Bridge update: 82 barges. 27 cranes. Two manatee watchers.

By Olivia George
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3dcE_0gciQd4S00
Traffic streams over the existing Howard Frankland Bridge over Old Tampa Bay on Thursday, June 30, 2022, between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. FDOT is rebuilding the existing northbound bridge, which was originally constructed in 1959, and adding capacity to alleviate traffic congestion. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Rising from the murky waters of the Old Tampa Bay is an archipelago of piles, concrete poles driven deep into the bay floor, and giraffe-like cranes. Here, one of Florida Department of Transportation’s biggest projects in a generation is well underway.

The Howard Frankland Bridge handles some 174,000 car trips per day. Motorists who make the four-mile trip, some with white knuckles and fingers crossed, have lost untold hours on the bridge.

They are hoping, praying, the $865.3 million project to build a new span will ease congestion.

Twenty months after construction began, relief remains years away: completion is slated for late 2025.

By the numbers, in construction parlance: About half of the concrete piles for the bridge foundations have been driven into the bay’s bedrock. More than three thousand will be used.

Of the 549 bridge footings, 205 have been constructed, according to Kris Carson, regional spokesperson for the Department of Transportation. Nearly 200 of the 549 bridge columns and 64 of the 226 pier caps have been completed. Beam placement began at the end of May.

In plain English? A lot has been done. A lot is left.

For now, hundreds of workers toil like beavers making a dam, drilling and pounding to the steady thrum of nearby traffic, an ever-present reminder this crossway is both the region’s most frustrating choke point and an essential connector.

The span under construction will become the new southbound bridge, with four general-use lanes, four express toll lanes (two in each direction), and a 12-foot-wide bike and pedestrian trail. Currently, the Howard Frankland (Howard Frankenstein, to some) is composed of two spans: one has four southbound lanes, the other four northbound lanes. None are tolled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moErh_0gciQd4S00

Since it opened in 1960, the Howard Frankland Bridge has emerged as the region’s most frustrating chokepoint and essential connector. The bridge's expansion, which will become the new southbound bridge, is expected to help ease congestion with eight lanes — four general-use lanes, four tolled express lanes and a 12-foot-wide bike and pedestrian trail. Eventually, the existing southbound lanes will be flipped northbound, and the original bridge from 1959 will be dismantled, span by span, officials say.

How to go about constructing one of the widest bridges in state history?

First, the 30-inch square piles are shuttled to the Howard Frankland on barges from two concrete plants farther south on the bay.

They make up the initial foundation, which keeps the structure stable by distributing the weight evenly through the ground.

The piles start out the same length but end up protruding from the water, jutting out like a jagged set of organ pipes.

The reason: They hit bedrock at different depths on the uneven bay floor. Most are pounded 85 to 100 feet down. Others, more than 200.

“A multi-million-dollar project atop a mountain range — underwater,” Greg Deese, resident engineer for the Department of Transportation, likes to say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0gciQd4S00

Once in place, each pile will be trimmed just above the water line and topped with a bridge footing, a thick concrete slab.

Next, the concrete columns.

Then, pier caps are placed on top, the final component of the bridge’s substructure.

Then come more than 1,700 concrete beams. They give support to the deck and help the pressure pass swiftly toward the foundation.

After that, the deck and an 8-inch roadway are poured over top.

All told, the project involves 172,000 cubic yards of concrete — enough to fill 52 Olympic swimming pools.

Two dedicated “experienced manatee observers” are present whenever work in the water is happening, such as a barge ferrying equipment to and from shore. The site must be checked at least twice daily, in the morning and evening, for manatees that may have become entrapped. So far, workers have spotted the aquatic mammals around the site, but no injuries or deaths have been attributed to the construction of the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Htbwj_0gciQd4S00
A worker is transported by skiff as work continues on the new southbound/westbound interstate bridge over Old Tampa Bay between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, Thursday, June 30, 2022. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

The design and construction is a joint venture between Atlanta-based Archer Western Construction LLC, part of the Walsh Group, and the civil engineering firm Traylor Bros. Inc. of Evansville, Ind.

Eventually, the span that now carries four lanes of traffic from Tampa to St. Petersburg will switch to northbound traffic and the current northbound bridge will be dismantled, piece by piece. Where the demolished material will go has yet to be determined, Deese said.

On a recent morning, he surveyed the construction site, peering out at the calm bay from blue-lens sunglasses. “A perfect work day,” he said. As perfect a work day that one can ask for during late June in Florida: the sky was clear and the temperature hadn’t yet hit 90 F.

A small skiff ferried pile-driver crews in hard hats between shore and the barges holding equipment. The air carried the sounds of drilling and a whiff of saline. A dolphin dipped in and out of the green-gray water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBRog_0gciQd4S00
Workers off-board from a skiff onto a barge as work continues on the new southbound/westbound interstate bridge over Old Tampa Bay between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, Thursday, June 30, 2022. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Here, a team of more than 200, equipped with 27 cranes and 82 barges, toil on the linkage between Tampa’s Westshore district and Pinellas’ Gateway area.

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties can often seem farther away than a four-mile hop across the bay, in large part due to the congestion often besetting the region’s bridges. One of three connecting the counties (the Gandy Bridge and Courtney Campbell Causeway are the others), the Howard Frankland — named for the Tampa rubber magnate who proposed it — is the most traveled. It’s also likely the most cursed at, too.

It opened in 1960, built to handle 30,000 car trips per day. The bridge was seeing about 90,000 car trips per day when the 1990s overhauls expanded the original four-lane roadway to the twin spans and eight lanes now in place.

The history of the bridge is one of reckless speeding, fatal crashes and hours-long delays.

But with an estimated 100,000 people expected to move to Tampa Bay in the next 25 years, it has emerged as the centerpiece of a state plan to deal with the rise in traffic in a region long gridlocked over plans for public transit.

The new span will include a bicycle and pedestrian path, separated from traffic by a concrete barrier. It will connect to existing trails on both sides of the bay and include four resting spots with shade and seating. A portion of the new span is being built to carry heavier loads should voters someday approve plans for a light rail system.

The new bridge should have a lifespan of 75 to 100 years, Deese said. To reduce the risk of water damage, it will be slightly higher than the original span.

When complete, it will be the largest bridge in Florida by deck area, Deese said. Hopefully a less stressful drive, too.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

SunRunner, first bus rapid transit line in Tampa Bay, is opening in October

The vehicles have been purchased, the designs finalized and now Tampa Bay’s first bus rapid transit system has an official opening date: Oct. 21. The SunRunner, a 16-stop line, will shuttle passengers between downtown St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach in 35 minutes each way — about 30% faster than current bus service, according to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. Riding will be free for the first six months of operation, and then $2.25 one way.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida ports see jump in cargo

TALLAHASSEE - Cargo handled through Florida seaports was up at least 75 percent in 2021 from before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Wednesday. But the Florida Ports Council thinks the passenger-cruise industry is still a year or two from regaining pre-pandemic strength. The council’s 2021-2022 Seaport Mission...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
usf.edu

Orlando Health announces plans to build a 300-bed hospital in Pasco County

Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital is slated for the Wiregrass Ranch community in Wesley Chapel, just north of Tampa. An opening date has not been announced. Orlando Health is adding to its footprint in the greater Tampa Bay region, this time announcing plans for a new hospital in the Wiregrass Ranch community of Pasco County.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#Tampa Bay Area#Barge#Cranes#Urban Construction#Traffic Accident#Ge
Beach Beacon

Waiting on water decision wearing thin for some in Belleair

BELLEAIR — After several stops, starts and unforeseen delays, the Belleair Town Commission is on a mission to make a decision about a critical issue affecting the community — water, or specifically, what to do about the town’s aging water treatment plant. On June 21, commissioners signed...
BELLEAIR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Tampa Bay Times

Politics does not roil all Florida school board races

The big story: Across Florida, campaigns for school board seats have become increasingly political affairs despite the seats being nonpartisan by law. In parts of south Florida, for example, some conservative candidates are seeking support at gun shows, the Sun-Sentinel reports. Hillsborough County, the state’s third-largest district, appears an exception....
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Injured Hillsborough County girl flown home from Mexico

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The lone survivor in a car crash in Mexico has returned home to her relatives in Tampa. Twelve-year old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was seriously injured when her family’s vehicle was hit head on by a charter bus in Leon, Mexico. Her parents, Maria and Cruz,...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Intersection of S Tamiami and Bahia Vista reopens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a busy day for traffic in Sarasota County following two separate crashes on I-75. There is now a crash blocking several lanes at S Tamiami Trail and Bahia Vista. First responders are on scene now. All lanes of Bahia Vista appear to be blocked.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Laying more pavement is the road to nowhere in Tampa Bay | Letters

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor pretty much describes the local mass transit situation with her comment that “mass transit in Tampa is more than two people in an SUV.” Both city and county transit planners need to get out of the “build more roads” mindset and focus on such “novelties” as light rail and expanded bus route coverage. When my wife and I relocated from Boston to the Tampa area (Riverview), we were attracted to a particular development because, just down from the front entrance, there was a bus stop for a route that would take us from Riverview to the Brandon Mall from which we could connect with a bus into Tampa. Coming from the transit-rich area of Boston, this was a no-brainer. I had for years made the 40-mile commute from our home to my workplace with a bus/light rail/bus journey. No car required. To our dismay, in the six-month span from our settling on a place to live in Riverview and our move in, the bus route had been eliminated. The result? Increases in Route 301 traffic. Let’s put on our big city/growing population thinking hats, folks, and focus on the reality that bigger roads only encourage more cars and do nothing to lessen congestion.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Back-to-school events

Go back to school in style with these educational and entertaining events across four counties. There’s something for the whole family, including free backpacks, face paint and food trucks. Welcome back, students!. Pinellas County. Back-to-School Open House & Expo: Get all the info you need before school starts with...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy