ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Riverwest Co-Op closes café operations, grocery store remains open

By Taylor Lumpkin, Adrienne Davis
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qREZf_0gciQ9s100

It's an announcement that brought Nick Baran to tears. For the first time in more than two decades since the Riverwest Co-Op Grocery and Cafe opened, it's closing its doors to the cafe. For now.

"I think of it as a very important hub of the community and I want it to survive. We have so many challenges that we're facing," said Baran.

The announcement was made on social media over the Fourth of July weekend. Baran, the store's coordinator, says the pandemic hit the co-op hard. Between staffing shortages, plus funding challenges, they had no choice but to close up shop on Monday, July 11.

"We had to look at things and be like if we want to save the co-op as a whole, we need to make cuts somewhere. So we chose to cut the café," said Baran.

Ruth Weill has been coming to the co-op for the past 18 years and says while she's sad to hear the news, she's not surprised.

"I understand the situation. Covid has hit a lot of people very hard," said Weill. "A lot of restaurants and bars and food-related vendors have struggled."

Baran says the co-op's grocery store portion is still open and will continue to operate seven days a week. There are also plans to try and keep the cafe space active.

"We're going to continue to do grab and go as long as we can. We are looking at the opportunity to possibly allow other people to use the space," said Baran.

Baran adds that it's not a goodbye, but a see you later, and plans to hopefully reopen the cafe someday in the future.

"We need people to volunteer, we need people to shop, and we need people to rally around the co-op," said Baran.

To learn more about the Riverwest Co-Op, click here .

________________________________________________________

Riverwest Co-Op Grocery and Café announced Monday that the café side of the business is closed for the "foreseeable future."

The grocery store will stay open for now, but like the café, its future remains uncertain as well.

“We’re sad to announce that the cafe at the Riverwest Co-op is closing today after 18 years of serving our neighbors and the greater Milwaukee area,” said Grocery Coordinator Nick Baran in a press release. “We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who supported the cafe over the years, especially in the last few months. Unfortunately, after looking hard at the numbers, the board of directors determined it was impossible to continue regular cafe service.”

The business began its operations in 2001. Grocery sales will determine whether the business will continue to stay open in the upcoming months.

The co-op said they will focus their energy on operating the grocery store. Grocery sales have been up and down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other restaurants, the Co-Op Café closed its doors for most of 2020 and 2021. They said sales have yet to return to pre-pandemic profits.

The grocery store remains open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information visit here .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Meat-ing growing demand: 6th Avenue Barbecue moves to Main Street

WEST BEND — Looking to expand their offerings and meet the growing demand for their food, 6th Avenue Barbecue Pit & Bar is moving to a new location. Taking the space formerly occupied by 228 Tap House on Main Street, the bar and restaurant will have a much larger kitchen and access to its adjacent event venue. While the exact date is uncertain, owner Jeremy Hahn expects to be fully operational within two weeks under the same name, 6th Avenue Barbecue Pit & Bar.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend Walmart to be remodeled, company announces

WEST BEND — Walmart announced that the West Bend location will be one of 28 stores that will be remodeled this year in Wisconsin as they plan to invest $150 million in the state during 2022. According to a release from Walmart, all remodeled stores will offer pickup, delivery...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alphonso’s The Original Pizzeria has new look

Back in April, a popular West Allis pizzeria closed its doors, but for a good reason – To reopen in a new and bigger location! Brian Kramp is at Alphonso’s The Original Pizzeria with a look at the new space and the pizza they’ve been serving for more than a decade.
WEST ALLIS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Kopp's Frozen Custard in Greenfield named best ice cream in Wisconsin, according to Yelp

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tracking the best ice cream spots in each state, Yelp has named Kopp's Frozen Custard in Greenfield best in Wisconsin. Kopp's Frozen Custard opened in 1950, and specializes in frozen custard and large "jumbo" hamburgers. According to their Facebook page, Kopp's was the first custard stand to offer a special "flavor of the day" in addition to the traditional chocolate and vanilla.
GREENFIELD, WI
TMJ4 News

Comet Cafe in Milwaukee to resume dinner service

MILWAUKEE — Comet Cafe in Milwaukee will officially reopen for dinner service on Saturday, July 16, marking another hurdle towards returning to normal for the restaurant which was forced to shutter during the COVID pandemic. Our partners at OnMilwaukee reported that you can expect similar menu items like their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

New Furniture Store Approved in Sheboygan

It’s official, Ashley HomeStore will be taking over the former Pick ‘n Save location in Sheboygan. The City’s Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for the furniture giant during their meeting yesterday in City Hall, filling the space at 2625 South Business Drive that had been sitting empty since 2017.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Op#Caf#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Riverwest Co Op
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan’s Newest Fitness Center to Host a Grand Opening This Weekend

The newest fitness center in Sheboygan will be hosting a grand opening this weekend. On Saturday (July 16th), Rise Fitness will be cutting the ribbon at its location at 1431 North 8th Street. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. with food, beverages, and tours of the space available. Dena and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson 120th anniversary; ready to roll July 13-16, 2023

MILWAUKEE - It is now one year until Harley-Davidson kicks off its 120th anniversary celebration in Milwaukee. The four-day festival celebrating the motorcycle maker's founding in 1903 will take place at multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area on July 13-16, 2023 (Thursday through Sunday). Beyond that, for right now we know little more about the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Fool’s Errand in the Third Ward Will Close at the End of the Month

One thing I never enjoy doing – reporting restaurant closures. The dining industry is a tough business, not one for the squeamish, that’s for sure. On the soon-to-be casualty list is Fool’s Errand (316 N. Milwaukee St.), the comfort food-focused sibling to DanDan and EsterEv in the Third Ward. The last day is July 31, so you’ve got about two weeks to get in there and order some chicken fried chicken, smoked Gouda mac and cheese, burger, pork belly BLT and whatever else trips your trigger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cw14online.com

Wisconsin State Fair to offer more than 80 new food items

WEST ALLIS (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin State Fair is offering dozens of new food options to try this year. For those who enjoy eating their way through the state fair, there will be hundreds of vendor locations, featuring more than 1,000 food and beverage options. This includes more than 80...
WEST ALLIS, WI
On Milwaukee

Vendors revealed for third annual Bloody Mary Festival on Aug. 20

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. The annual Bloody Mary Festival...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy