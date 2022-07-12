ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro reaches parity with the dollar

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6p1F_0gciQ4SO00

F or the first time in 20 years, the exchange rate between the euro and the U.S. dollar is the same.

The euro has lost more than 10% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year, and it fell to $1 on Tuesday. Europe is grappling with high inflation and an uncertain energy supply amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine , which could spell further declines for the European currency.

FIRST FULL-COLOR IMAGE FROM JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE REVEALED

The last time the two currencies reached parity was in 2002, when the euro was only circulated by 12 member states in the European Union .

Recent economic struggles have raised concerns that the region will plunge into a recession. The EU received about 40% of its gas through Russian pipelines before the start of the war in Ukraine in late February and has since sought to sever its dependence on Russian oil and gas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Russia has also dwindled gas supplies to several EU countries as it faces mounting sanctions, including cutting the flow from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 60%, fanning fears that a scheduled temporary outage could end up becoming permanent .

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Ukrainian defense minister claims country amassing million-man force to retake coastal areas

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed that his country is amassing a million-strong fighting force to retake the southern regions of Ukraine. The planned counteroffensive, equipped with Western weapons, was ordered by President Volodymyr Zelensky to retake Ukraine's coastal regions due to their vitality to the country's economy, Reznikov said in an exclusive interview with the Times of London.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Eu Countries#U S Dollar#The European Union#Eu#Russian#The Nord Stream 1
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine plans ‘million-strong’ army to retake south from Russia

Ukraine is planning to arm a million-strong force with western-supplied weapons as it seeks to retake southern territories seized by Russia, Kyiv’s defence minister has claimed.President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukraine’s military to retake coastal areas vital to the country’s economy, Oleksii Reznikov said, as Kyiv’s forces continued to engage in fierce fighting over control of the eastern Donbas region.In a public appeal for Ukraine’s allies to expedite weapons shipments, Mr Reznikov warned that “each day we’re waiting for howitzers we can lose a hundred soldiers”, channelling Winston Churchill as he added: “Give us the tools, we will finish the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Russia
CNBC

Dollar strength, looming rate hikes pin gold near 9-month low

Gold was pinned at near a nine-month low on Monday as bets for aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the dollar's ascent dimmed appeal for bullion. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,737.32 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.3% to $1,737.00. Despite recession risks, lately investors...
MARKETS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy