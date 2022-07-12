ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Best 2-in-1 Chromebook Prime Day Deal

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best Chromebooks can be expensive. Fortunately, we have rounded up the best Prime Day Chromebook deals for you. Want even more good news? We have an unbelievable 2-in-1 Chromebook Prime Day deal for you. The Lenovo Flex 5i 13 2-in-1 Chromebook is available for 43% off this Prime Day. It...

Digital Trends

70-inch TV Prime Day deals: Samsung, LG, and TCL from $500

Prime Day deals are in full swing right now, and we’ve taken a look at the best of the bunch. If you’re looking for the perfect 70-inch TV Prime Day deal for you, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all the best deals going on right now, including TVs from popular brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL. Covering plenty of price ranges, there’s sure to be something here for you. Read on while we take you through the 70-inch TV Prime Day deals going on right now.
Digital Trends

All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
Digital Trends

Best TV deals at Walmart for Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have officially arrived, but this online retailer isn’t the only one slashing prices. Walmart is also offering huge discounts on all sorts of tech, and if you’re after some hot TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup for the summer, today’s the day to get shopping. This is a 48-hour event and many of the deals won’t last even that long, so you gotta be quick. To that end, we’ll help you cut to the chase with this roundup of the best TV deals at Walmart for Prime Day. Read on:
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Digital Trends

5 early Prime Day deals you can’t afford to miss at Walmart today

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are set to roll out, but before the retailer officially launches its annual shopping event, competitors like Walmart are trying to draw attention to themselves with their own discounts for all kinds of products. It’s highly recommended that you look around, because there’s a chance that what you’re planning to buy from Amazon on Prime Day is already cheaper elsewhere.
Digital Trends

You can buy a Smart TV for $90 for Prime Day (seriously)

One thing we all know is that Prime Day deals are the best of the year, not only because electronics are the most discounted products, but also because there’s a ton of competition from other retailers. In fact, Best Buy has better Prime Day TV deals than Amazon, although Amazon isn’t a slouch either, especially with the offer on this Insignia F20-series for $90. That’s right, you read that correctly: $ 90, down from the retail price of $170, which constitutes an , or roughly 47% off, which is a lot.
Digital Trends

Which laptop should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

The best laptop you can buy is the Dell XPS 13, which has just recently been updated with a new model in 2022. You should have your eye on that laptop among the best Prime Day deals this year, but with excellent laptops like the M1 MacBook Air likely to be on sale, you’ll want to peruse the larger selection of the best Prime Day laptop deals too.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s cheap Android tablet is even cheaper for Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day, the annual celebration of capitalism in all its forms, is finally here, and this year’s celebration means you can pick up Walmart’s cheapest tablet for even lower than usual. Out of the entire list of today’s sales, this is one of the best Prime Day tablet deals that you can’t afford to miss if you need a cheap and cheerful Android tablet.
People

Amazon's Outlet Is Even Cheaper Than Usual During Prime Day, with Prices Starting at Just $13

In the case of its little-known Outlet Store — very low, it seems!. ICYMI, Prime Day is now in full swing, which means there are deals on deals to be had all over the site. While much of the not-to-be-missed merch is easy to find on the homepage and beyond, our best tip is to search high and low for the lesser-known sales that could save you plenty of moola in the long run.
Android Police

The best Prime Day tablet deal takes $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung makes the lion's share of the best Android tablets you can get your hands on in the US, with options available at nearly every conceivable size and price point. Between the extremes of the compact Galaxy A8 at $160 and the enormous Tab S8 Ultra at $1,100, there sits the Tab S7 FE — the "Fan Edition" version of Samsung's previous-gen flagship tablets. It's historically a little overpriced for what it offers, but for Prime Day, you can grab one with 256 gigs of storage and eight gigs of RAM for $500 — a generous $180 discount.
Digital Trends

Today's Best KitchenAid Mixer Prime Day Deal

Home chefs and bakers, it’s time to get excited because there is a KitchenAid Mixer Prime Day deal that you won’t want to miss. Right now, Walmart is offering the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for only $269, marked down from its original price of $329. That’s a whopping ! Have you ever seen a KitchenAid Mixer Prime Day deal quite like this?
Digital Trends

This $79 Chromebook Prime Day deal is perfect for students

Students and parents on a budget can get in on the Prime Day deals taking place today, as Best Buy has discounted the Lenovo Chromebook 3 to just $79. A laptop option that competes well with the best student Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is one of the best Prime Day deals you’ll find. While it’s always a great deal at its regular price of $139, it’s a steal at this Prime Day offering, which saves you $60 and drops the price to just $79. We expected to see some great Best Buy Prime Day deals, and this Chromebook for just $79 also includes six months of free security software, making it one of the best Prime Day deals you’ll come across.
Digital Trends

The 5 best Prime Day deals under $25 that end at midnight

Prime Day is here, and we’ve already seen some epic Prime Day deals. If you haven’t yet found a deal you fancy, we’ve got some of the best Prime Day deals under $25 coming right up. These deals prove you don’t need to blow the budget to bag a Prime Day bargain, with some great Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, as well as deals on everything from LED strip lights to smart plugs and more. While you’re here, why not check out our pick of the best Walmart Prime Day deals and peruse our roundup of Best Buy Prime Day deals?
Digital Trends

Sony’s best wireless earbuds drop to their lowest price for Amazon Prime Day

Ever since Sony debuted its WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling wireless earbuds in 2021, two things have been true: they’ve been some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and, they’ve never dropped below $200. As of today, only one of those statements holds true, and we’re not talking about the price. Well, except we are — thanks to this very limited Amazon Prime Day headphones deal, Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds are now just $198. That’s 29% off their regular price of $280, and the biggest discount Sony has ever offered.
Apple Insider

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: MacBooks from $899, TVs as low as $79, $170 off Beats

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Best Buy is pulling out all the stops in a bid to deliver the steepest savings ahead ofPrime Day, with current MacBook Pros $200 off, Dyson vacuums $100 off and even Apple's iPhone 13 Pro discounted.
laptopmag.com

Pre Prime Day back-to-school deal: Acer Aspire 5 upgradeable laptop for just $289

Pre Prime Day back-to-school deals offer excellent deals on select laptops. It's not too early to snag the top-rate Acer Aspire 5 for an incredibly low price. Currently, Amazon offers the Acer Aspire 5 for just $289 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $389, so that's $100 in savings. It's just $1 shy of its all time low price and one of best pre Prime Day laptop deals you can get.
Daily Beast

PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
