FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a Fayetteville man who they say stole a woman’s wallet at a gas station. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday say a warrant has been issued for Jimmy Eugene Locklear, 45, on charges of larceny from a person and possession of stolen property in connection with the July 6 incident at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie Street.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO