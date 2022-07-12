KCMO’s mayor says more needs to be done to keep Missourians safer from gun violence

“Help Wanted” signs are a common item found in more and more business windows around the state. Missouri had more than 96-thousand job openings posted in June – that’s just the ones known from job boards, newspapers, and employer websites. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, also known as MERIC, says registered nurse openings lead with more than 44-hundred, followed by roughly 35-hundred software developer and analyst jobs. Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Dan Mehan says businesses around the state desperately need talented workers.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO