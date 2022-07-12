ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD: two killed in separate overnight shootings

By Isaac Cruz
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a second Monday night shooting. Around 10:06 p.m. officers were called to the area of San Mateo Blvd. and Grand Ave. in reference to a female who was possibly down and out in a vehicle.

Officials say when officers arrived at the vehicle they found a lifeless female who they say appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. APD homicide detectives are investigating this shooting.

APD is also investigating a separate shooting death that happened nearby Monday night in the area of San Pedro Dr. and Bell Ave. In that incident officers responded to a shooting and found a lifeless female who appeared to have been shot. Police say at this time it does not appear that these two shootings are related.

