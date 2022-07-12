ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Until Dawn and The Quarry developer acquired by Nordic media giant

By Rich Stanton
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Supermassive)

Nordisk Games has acquired Supermassive Games (opens in new tab), the development studio behind Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology. Nordisk had bought a 30.7% stake last year, but now owns Supermassive lock, stock and barrel.

The UK-based Supermassive Games was founded in 2008 by Pete and Joe Samuels, and now has over 300 staff. ITs most prominent title arguably remains the Bafta-winning Until Dawn (opens in new tab), though in recent times the studio has focused on its own IPs: The Dark Pictures Anthology (opens in new tab) and The Quarry (opens in new tab),

Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games, provided a quote so anodyne I'll spare you. He is happy about the acquisition. Mikkel Weider, CEO of Nordisk Games, says that basically they'll give Supermassive more resources to keep doing what it is good at.

Nordisk Games may be an unfamiliar name, but it's ultimately a part of Egmont, which is one of the biggest Nordic media groups around with interests in many fields. Interestingly enough Egmont is also a foundation, meaning that all profits are used to invest in future projects but also go to supporting children and young people at risk.

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Nordisk already owns a clutch of gaming studios, among which the most high-profile are Just Cause developers Avalanche and Mercury Steam, best-known for the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow series.

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

IN THIS ARTICLE
