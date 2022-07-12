ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Learning Insurance Payment Debacle the 'Hard Way'—Lawyer

By Emma Nolan
 2 days ago
"People wrongfully assume that their insurance company will cover all of their liability," Attorney Andrew Lieb told...

J Wright
1d ago

she is responsible for her actions even though I am starting to believe she needs conserved. she is not able to make sound descions without affecting others

Belinda Singh
23h ago

they now want a mistrial because of a jury member they had that chance before the trial but they chose to keep the person and the insurance company has the right not to pay she made the choice to lie thru out the trial she made it harder for real victims of abuse with all the lies she nothing but a gold digger

Cecile medford
1d ago

This is NORMAL for Insurance Companies to try to to squirm OUT OF PAYING. Ambers Attorneys will have to FIGHT this Insurance Company for thejr payment, the ATTORNEYS, I am SURE EXPECTED THIS from the get go if they read the Insurance Policy fine print.

Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
