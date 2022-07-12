ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Gaps in treatment for people with depression are ‘concerning but not surprising’

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joIBc_0gciNWNW00
There are ‘substantial and concerning’ gaps in level of care for people with depression (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Experts have said the findings from a new study into mental health in the UK are “concerning, but sadly not surprising”.

This week, researchers from the European Brain Council and the Institute of Pshyciatry, Psychology and Neurosience (IOPPN) at King’s College London warned that people are “stagnating” in the UK healthcare system, which results in the illness persisting for longer than it should.

Looking at previous studies on the treatment of depression in six European countries, including the UK, experts analysed the various pathways available to people who are affected by major depressive disorder (MDD).

There are “substantial and concerning” gaps in the level of care for people who are suffering with depression, the study found.

“The NHS mental health services have been operating at the point of overwhelm for several years, and the pandemic has only made things worse,” Dr Antonis Kousoulis, director for England and Wales at the Mental Health Foundation told The Independent in response to the study.

“That’s why we actually need to focus on prevention and ensure that there is wellbeing and social support within the places where we spend most of our time in, such as schools and workplaces. The intention is to remove the pressure on services as far as is possible.

“Early community support would help with reducing the number of people reaching a crisis point and make sure that it’s recognised that better mental health is everyone’s business.”

The charity has warned that adequate wellbeing and social support is paramount given the cost-of-living crisis and the impact of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFmse_0gciNWNW00
The rising cost of living is having an adverse affect on people’s mental health (Getty Images)

It is estimated that MDD affects more than 300m people globally. According to the World Health Organization, it is the leading cause of disability.

The research found approximately half of those with depression have not been diagnosed, and that it can take one to eight years to be diagnosed.

In the UK specifically, evidence pointed to an eight-year delay between a person showing initial symptoms of MDD and first contacting a health professional.

Authors of the study, which has been published in the European Psychiatry journal, have made a series of recommendations which they believe can significantly improve the level of care.

The key areas for improvement are the rate of detection, the time taken to diagnosis, the rate of treatment, frequency of follow-ups after treatment and access to specialist services.

Allan Young, a professor of academic psychiatry at IOPPN and a senior author of the study, said depression is one of the “biggest health challenges” in the country right now.

“High rates of missed diagnosis mean that vast swathes of the population cannot get the help that they need, while a lack of follow ups and access to more specialist care often means that those experiencing severe depression are stuck stagnating on a pathway that is not treating them as effectively as it should.”

Low rates of detection were attributed to several factors including non-disclosure of symptoms by a patient, barriers to care, and inaccurate diagnoses. Subsequently, missed or late diagnoses have led to delayed treatment.

The study estimated that 52 per cent of MDD episodes are not diagnosed. In patients where a diagnosis is reached, 38 per cent are untreated.

Although most patients are able access care at some point, they face an average delay of around four years.

Additionally, only 66 per cent of people who start treatment receive follow-up care.

“In summary, many people with symptoms of depression are not able to access or benefit from usual treatments, are not followed up adequately after initial contacts, and cannot access secondary care or specialist services when required,” the study said.

Mind, a mental health charity for England and Wales, has urged the government to increase investment in local mental health services to “address historic underfunding and a surge in demand”.

In April, the government opened a 12-week call for evidence for a new 10-year plan that will seek to improve the nation’s mental health.

Mind said the plan must address social inequalities that affect mental health, such as poor housing, dent, and unemployment.

“As inflation continues to soar and push up the price of basic goods and services, many people are struggling to make ends meet and provide for their households,” Stephen Buckley, head of information at the charity told The Independent.

“At Mind, we know that people living in poverty or on low incomes are more likely to experience mental health problems, and have seen a 30 per cent rise in the number of people getting in touch with our helplines about difficulties they’ve been experiencing with finances and personal debt.”

Comments / 1

Denise Falcon
1d ago

even the people that work with depression need too see a therapist why because of all that negative energy no it's because they have problems themselves

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Woman, 25, stunned to discover her ‘depression and chronic exhaustion’ was genetic heart failure

A residential support worker who was so exhausted and breathless she had to lie down in a car park before a funeral discovered her “depression” was in fact severe heart failure brought on by a faulty gene.When Katie Denial, 32, saw her weight balloon by a staggering 6st in just four months soon after her eight year relationship ended  – despite joining a slimming club with the intention of getting a “revenge body” after her break-up – her doctor suspected she was comfort-eating because of depression due to heartbreak.Katie, of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, could not shift the excess weight, was...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

7 Signs of Antisocial Personality Disorder

Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) is a socially destructive Cluster B personality disorder. Individuals with ASPD manipulate others to get what they want. ASPD cannot be diagnosed until age 18; the symptoms may begin to lessen after age 40. Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) affects approximately .2% to just over 3% of...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Buckley
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Depression#Mental Health Services#Uk#King S College London#European#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid cases are on the rise again as experts have warned the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the virus following the rise of new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The latest figures show 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase week-on-week while hospital admissions have increased 31 per cent, climbing at a higher rate than the last Omicron revival back in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy