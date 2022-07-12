ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is backing who? Shapps bows out to support Sunak in leadership contest

By Max McLean
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
Grant Shapps has exited the race and thrown his support behind Rishi Sunak as the Tory leadership contest intensifies (PA) (PA Wire)

As the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party picks up steam, many Tory MPs have publicly revealed who has their backing.

As of 12pm on Tuesday, the PA news agency had confirmed the intentions of more than 165 Tory Members of Parliament regarding which of the candidates and likely further contenders they support.

MPs are understood to have shown their backing where they have declared as much on social media, been quoted in the press or confirmed by PA.

Rishi Sunak – supporters: 41

(Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

One of the heavyweight favourites, the former chancellor of the Exchequer launched his campaign with the slogan “Ready For Rishi” and leads the way with over 40 backers – including fellow contender Grant Shapps.

The Transport Secretary dropped out of the race on Tuesday and put his weight behind Mr Sunak, who he said “has the competence and experience to lead this country”.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab threw his support behind Mr Sunak at his official campaign launch in London on Tuesday morning, saying: “While others talk the talk, Rishi this month delivered the biggest tax cut for working people in a decade. He did it because he is a true Conservative.”

Among his other backers are former housing minister Robert Jenrick, ex-secretary of state for International Trade Dr Liam Fox and former secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden, who said: “Rishi is the best person to lead our country and unquestionably the best person to beat Labour.”

Full list of supporters: Mark Harper, Jacob Young, Angela Richardson, John Glen, Laura Trott, Mark Spencer, Paul Maynard, Robert Jenrick, Claire Coutinho, Liam Fox, Oliver Dowden, Mel Stride, Sir Bob Neill, Andrew Murrison, Bim Afolami, Louie French, Simon Jupp, Simon Hoare, Kevin Hollinrake, Fay Jones, Peter Gibson, Helen Whately, Maria Caulfield, Craig Williams, James Cartlidge, Robert Goodwill, Simon Hart, Gareth Davies, Siobhan Baillie, Anthony Browne, Greg Hands, Ruth Edwards, Gary Streeter, Alex Chalk, Laura Farris, Victoria Prentis, Dominic Raab, Lucy Frazer, Gillian Keegan, Grant Shapps.

Penny Mordaunt – supporters: 24

(Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Despite an awkward start to her campaign, in which her launch video had to be edited to remove several identifiable figures, Ms Mordaunt boasts 24 backers.

Andrea Leadsom, former secretary of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: “@PennyMordaunt has the values, drive and conviction of her beliefs to move our country forward. I’m backing her to be our next Prime Minister.”

Outspoken MP for Lichfield Michael Fabricant wrote: “Penny Mordaunt shares my socially liberal views but, like me, will ensure there will be no compromise on the British wish for a clean break with the #EU… She was also a 1st rate Armed Forces Minister and will be tough with #Russia.”

Veteran MP and former cabinet minister David Davis declared his support for Ms Mordaunt on Tuesday.

Full list of supporters: John Lamont, Nicola Richards, Michael Fabricant, Kieran Mullen, Alicia Kearns, Craig Tracey, Robbie Moore, Harriet Baldwin, Caroline Ansell, George Freeman, Derek Thomas, Elliot Colburn, Damian Collins, Maria Miller, Andrea Leadsom, Theo Clark, James Sunderland, Duncan Baker, James Gray, Caroline Dinenage, Sarah Atherton, Kate Griffiths, Bob Seely, David Davis.

Tom Tugendhat – supporters: 19

(Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Tugendhat has never held ministerial office but chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, and his promise of a “clean start” has earned him the backing of 19 Tory MPs.

“Tom is the clean start we need to rebuild trust,” tweeted Damian Green, who has been MP for Ashford since 1997 and serves on two DCMS committees.

Another MP since 1997, Sir Robert Syms, said: “I’m backing Tom as he’s the best person for the party and the country. As someone who voted Leave, I have no doubt he will deliver the Brexit dividend this country deserves.”

Full list of supporters: Damian Green, Aaron Bell, John Stevenson, Stephen Hammond, Sir Robert Syms, Mark Logan, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Chris Green, Nickie Aiken, Damien Moore, Karen Bradley, Anne Marie Morris, Jake Berry, Mark Pawsey, James Daly, Neil Hudson, Jo Gideon, Robert Largan, Ben Spencer.

Liz Truss – supporters: 19

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The Foreign Secretary and minister for women and equalities launched her leadership by writing: “I have a clear vision for our country and economy – and the experience and resolve to deliver it.”

She has been publicly backed by 19 MPs from her party, including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who told The Sun: “What we can’t do is simply load our economy with lots of different taxes. I think there has to be a reset and there has to be a new path. Liz’s basic instinct on tax is right… She doesn’t think people should be paying increasingly higher taxes to pay for higher spending.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg told reporters outside Downing Street on Tuesday morning that they were backing Ms Truss in the leadership contest as she is a “stronger Brexiteer” than both of them.

Therese Coffey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, tweeted: “Proud to be backing my friend @trussliz to be our next Prime Minister. We need a leader who can unite the Red and Blue Wall, has a clear vision for the country and economy, and has the skills and experience to get the tough decisions right.”

Full list of supporters: Alec Shelbrooke, Dehenna Davison, Jackie Doyle-Price, Rob Butler, Julian Knight, Chloe Smith, Dean Russell, Marcus Fysh, Darren Henry, Simon Clarke, Therese Coffey, Kwasi Kwarteng, Ranil Jayawardena, Wendy Morton, Vicky Ford, James Cleverly, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Mark Pritchard.

Kemi Badenoch – supporters: 15

(House of Commons/PA) (PA Archive)

The former minister for equalities has secured the support of 15 Tory MPs, none bigger than Michael Gove, who told The Sun he has “no hesitation in saying our next PM should be Kemi Badenoch”.

He said: “I’ve worked with Kemi since before she became an MP and served alongside her in Government. She is brave, principled, brilliant and kind.”

The former levelling up secretary’s Twitter profile is full of retweets showing support for Ms Badenoch.

Full list of supporters: Julia Lopez, Eddie Hughes, Tom Hunt, Ben Bradley, Justin Tomlinson, Gareth Bacon, Caroline Johnson, Andrew Lewer, Neil O’Brien, Michael Gove, Leo Docherty, Lee Anderson, Lee Rowley, Alex Burghart, Nigel Mills.

Nadhim Zahawi – supporters: 13

(Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The newly appointed Chancellor has the backing of 12 Tory MPs, including Michelle Donelan, who was secretary of state for education from July 5 to 7, having previously held other ministerial roles in education.

“I’ve worked with @nadhimzahawi in the Department for Education, and around the cabinet table over the last 10 months,” she tweeted.

“I’m backing him to be our next Prime Minister because he gets things done and delivers just like he did as Vaccines Minister.”

Full list of supporters: Jonathan Gullis, David Johnston, Brandon Lewis, Michelle Donelan, Jesse Norman, Tobias Ellwood, Paul Scully, Amanda Milling, Mark Fletcher, Mark Jenkinson, Jack Brereton, Maggie Throup, Ben Everitt.

Jeremy Hunt – supporters: 11

(Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Hunt, who has held a number of cabinet positions such as health secretary, has been publicly backed by 11 of his Tory MP colleagues.

Esther McVey told GB News that although “many people will be shocked”, she would be supporting Mr Hunt for leader.

She cited “protecting Brexit and fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol” as well as “cutting taxes” among her reasons. Mr Hunt billed himself as the most “experienced” hand in the leadership contest and announced Ms McVey would be deputy prime minister if he won.

Full list of supporters: Steve Brine, Oliver Heald, Anthony Mangnall, Crispin Blunt, Esther McVey, Daniel Kawczynski, Andrew Mitchell, Philip Dunne, Dan Poulter, Jonathan Djanogly, Sir Peter Bottomley.

Suella Braverman – supporters: nine

(James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The Attorney General’s unlikely leadership bid was given a little more weight by prominent Brexiteer Steve Baker, who had considered running himself.

“I considered standing for the leadership. My priorities were delivering against our manifesto with our mandate, cutting taxes and seeing through Brexit,” he tweeted.

“Happily I no longer need to stand. @SuellaBraverman will deliver these priorities and more.”

Full list of supporters: Sir Desmond Swayne, Jason McCartney, Robin Millar, Steve Baker, Danny Kruger, David Jones, Henry Smith, Sir John Hayes, Miriam Cates.

Sajid Javid – supporters: nine

(Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

His sensational resignation kickstarted the end of Mr Johnson’s premiership, and Mr Javid now has the support of seven MPs in his own leadership bid.

Former parliamentary under-secretary for the Home Office and the Department for Transport Rachel Maclean is one of them, tweeting: “There are only two people who the public think would be a good PM. One is a tax-cutter with the broad experience to hit the ground running, and the backstory to relate to people.

“And that’s why I’m #teamsaj. It’s not just about this leadership election but who can unite the party and win the next General Election.”

Full list of supporters: Rachel Maclean, Chris Philp, Saqib Bhatti, Robin Walker, Mike Wood, Steve Double, Robert Halfon, Pauline Latham, Jeremy Wright.

Priti Patel – supporters: seven

(Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

One of the big hitters, Ms Patel has yet to announce her own leadership bid but has the support of six Tory MPs including Tom Pursglove, Home Office and Ministry of Justice minister.

“During my time as a @ukhomeoffice Minister, I have witnessed first hand @PritiPatel’s ability to deliver solutions to the most complex problems facing our country – from the Rwanda deal to stop the small boats, to getting serious violence and burglary down,” he tweeted.

“Her tenacity, leadership and competence would make her a brilliant Prime Minister and I am urging her to consider standing in this leadership contest.”

Full list of supporters: Tom Pursglove, Scott Benton, Anna Firth, Greg Smith, Simon Baynes, Shaun Bailey, Laurence Robertson.

Rehman Chishti – supporters: zero

The newly appointed Foreign Office minister made an unlikely bid for the Tory leadership on Sunday evening in a video posted on Facebook.

However, the MP for Gillingham and Rainham has yet to win any public backing from fellow Tory MPs.

Grant Shapps – bowed out

(Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The Secretary of State for Transport has exited the race to be Tory leader and instead thrown his support behind Mr Sunak.

He had earned the support of eight Tory MPs to replace Mr Johnson in Number 10, who may soon re-declare for another candidate.

Mr Shapps’ supporters before he left the contest: George Eustice, Robert Courts, Trudy Harrison, James Davies, Mark Pritchard, Graham Stuart, Paul Bristow, Sheryll Murray.

The Independent

Tory leadership – live: Penny Mordaunt under fire as knives come out in race for No 10

Lord Frost has launched a brutal attack on Penny Mordaunt after polling placed her as the frontrunner among the Tory faithful to succeed Boris Johnson, with the former Brexit minister claiming he had asked for her to be removed as his deputy during talks with the EU.Alleging that the former defence secretary “did not master the detail that was necessary” during negotiations and “wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the EU” when the situation merited it, Lord Frost said he was now “gravely concerned”.Liz Truss was meanwhile seeking to snatch support from her leadership rivals on the Tory right...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi would ‘certainly’ give Boris Johnson job in cabinet

Conservative leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi has said he would “certainly” give Boris Johnson a cabinet role if the caretaker prime minister is keen for a job after leaving No 10.The chancellor insisted he remained a loyal ally of Mr Johnson, despite publicly urging him to stand down amid a flurry of ministerial resignations last week.“Boris Johnson is a friend of mine for 30 years,” Mr Zahawi told LBC on Wednesday. “If he wishes to serve in cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job.”He added: “He has been probably the most consequential prime minister of his generation. He’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Minister heckled after ‘toxic’ and ‘loaded question’ jibes at Angela Rayner

A Cabinet minister was heckled after branding Angela Rayner “toxic” and accusing her of asking loaded questions in the style of “when did you stop beating your wife”.Kit Malthouse, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, came under fire in the Commons as he made the comments in response to concerns of a “cover-up” over the Covid public inquiry.Labour deputy leader Ms Rayner acknowledged the country has reached the “dark milestone” of more than 200,000 Covid-19 deaths, telling Mr Malthouse: “The Prime Minister delayed the start of the public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic, with the hearings...
HEALTH
BBC

Conservative leadership contest: Hunt and Zahawi out

Rishi Sunak came top in the first round of voting for a new Conservative Party leader. Jeremy Hunt is no longer a candidate after finishing last in the ballot, while Nadhim Zahawi is also out after failing to reach the threshold for the second round of voting, set for Thursday.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Contest to Replace Boris Johnson Begins, Opponents Demand He Goes Now

LONDON (Reuters) -As many as a dozen candidates were on Friday eyeing up replacing Boris Johnson as British prime minister after he was forced to quit by his own party, with opponents saying they want him out of Downing Street immediately. Johnson said on Thursday that he would step down...
POLITICS
BBC

Sunak praises Johnson as he launches Tory leadership bid

Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to be Conservative Party leader - and the next Prime Minister. At the event he paid tribute to Boris Johnson, saying he was one of the "most remarkable people" he'd ever met - and said he wouldn't take part in a "rewriting of history that seeks to demonise Boris".
POLITICS
