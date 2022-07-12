ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo gives warning about Switch in hot temperatures

 2 days ago
Nintendo has warned customers about using the Switch in hot temperatures.

It advised players not to use the console if the weather is too warm, in a series of posts on social media.

Customers should only use the console when it is between 5 and 35 degrees Celsius, it said in a post on its Japanese customer service Twitter account.

They should also ensure that the air intake and exhaust ports – which are found on the bottom of the read side of the console – have enough access to air to keep the console cooled down.

If there is something in those ports that is blocking the air from getting in or out, they should be hoovered with a vacuum, it said. Customers should not take the unit apart.

Users should also ensure that the console is not docked somewhere where the console cannot properly get rid of the heat when it is in its TV mode, the company warned.

If the temperature becomes too hot, then the console might shut down to protect its internal components, Nintendo said.

Many consumer devices have built-in temperature sensors that will force them to shut down if they become too hot. Apple’s iPhone, for instance, will turn off some features if it becomes too hot on the inside, and will eventually turn itself off entirely until it has cooled down.

Apple advises people against leaving devices in the sun or inside hot cars, as well as using very intensive features in warm conditions.

