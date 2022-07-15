ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Open 2022 prize money: How much will players earn at St Andrews?

By Jack Rathborn
 2 hours ago

The 150th Open Championship will feature a record prize fund at St Andrews this week.

The total purse has increased by 22% to over £11.6m while the winner of the Claret Jug will claim a tournament record £2.1m. That figure also represents a significant increase with Collin Morikawa taking home £1.6m for his victory last year.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year. We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.

“We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.” Here is everything you need to know:

Prize money breakdown

Placing Prize money
1st £2.1million
2nd £1.2million
3rd £773,000
4th £602,000
5th £482,000
6th £419,800
7th £360,700
8th £304,200
9th £266,800
10th £241,000

Outside the top 10, the prize money continues to decrease incrementally until it reaches the cut mark, with the lowest player into the weekend set to claim £26,750. Players who miss the cut will still be in line to receive a cheque depending on their performance on Thursday and Friday.

When and where is The Open 2022?

The 150th edition of The Open starts on 14 July with the fourth and final round on 17 July at the Old Course, St Andrews.

What time will it start?

Tee times will be spread out throughout Thursday and Friday, but the early starters will go off at around 6am BST (1am ET) for the first round.

What TV channel is it on?

You can watch the 150th Open live on Sky Sports, while Independent Sport will bring you a daily live blog, reaction and analysis throughout the week.

Coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 6:30am BST on Thursday and Friday. You can stream online via the Sky Go app.

There will be highlights on BBC Two from 9pm BST on Thursday and Friday.

Tee times

Round 1

Tee-off Times in the second round of the 150th Open Championship, the Old Course St Andrews, St Andrews

(Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times Local)

06:35 Paul Lawrie, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Webb Simpson (USA)

06:46 (a) Barclay Brown, Ben Campbell (Nzl), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

06:57 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chan Kim (USA), Brandon Wu (USA)

07:08 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson

07:19 Ashley Chesters, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor)

07:30 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Phil Mickelson (USA), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

07:41 Tom Hoge (USA), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patrick Reed (USA)

07:52 John Daly (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Cameron Tringale (USA)

08:03 Brooks Koepka (USA), Seamus Power, Cameron Smith (Aus)

08:14 Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose

08:25 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Young (USA)

08:36 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel (USA), Zach Johnson (USA)

08:47 Brian Harman (USA), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Danny Willett

09:03 Stephen Dodd, J. T. Poston (USA), Lee Westwood

09:14 Justin de Los Santos (USA), Luke List (USA), Sepp Straka (Aut)

09:25 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Ernie Els (Rsa), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

09:36 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Victor Perez (Fra), Scott Vincent (Zim)

09:47 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Si-Hwan Kim (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA)

09:58 Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA)

10:09 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas (USA)

10:20 Tony Finau (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris (USA)

10:31 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Chris Kirk (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA)

10:42 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Matthew Jordan, Trey Mullinax (USA)

10:53 Zander Lombard (Rsa), John Parry, Anthony Quayle (Aus)

11:04 Thomas Detry (Bel), Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

11:15 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

11:36 Mark Calcavecchia (USA), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jediah Morgan (Aus)

11:47 (a) Sam Bairstow, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

11:58 Marcus Armitage, Haotong Li (Chn), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

12:09 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Alex Wrigley, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry)

12:20 Sam Horsfield, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Wise (USA)

12:31 Wyndham Clark (USA), Talor Gooch (USA), Shaun Norris (Rsa)

12:42 Russell Henley (USA), (a) Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

12:53 Stewart Cink (USA), Sergio Garcia (Spa), (a) Aaron Jarvis (Cay)

13:04 Paul Casey, Sung Jae Im (Kor), Gary Woodland (USA)

13:15 Dustin Johnson (USA), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus)

13:26 Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

13:37 Richard Bland, (a) Filippo Celli (Ita), Darren Clarke

13:48 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Kevin Na (USA), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

14:04 David Duval (USA), Justin Harding (Rsa), Jordan Smith

14:15 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), David Law, Jason Scrivener (Aus)

14:26 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

14:37 Harris English (USA), (a) Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

14:48 Padraig Harrington, Keith Mitchell (USA), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

14:59 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa (USA), Tiger Woods (USA)

15:10 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (USA), Harold Varner III (USA)

15:21 Sam Burns (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi)

15:32 Keegan Bradley (USA), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala (USA)

15:43 Laurie Canter, Matthew Griffin (Aus), Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus)

15:54 David Carey, John Catlin (USA), Jamie Rutherford

16:05 Min-Gyu Cho (Kor), Robert Dinwiddie, Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Arg)

16:16 Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney, Lars van Meijel (Ned)

Round 2

06:35 Mark Calcavecchia (USA), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jediah Morgan (Aus)

06:46 (a) Sam Bairstow, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

06:57 Marcus Armitage, Haotong Li (Chn), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

07:08 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Alex Wrigley, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry)

07:19 Sam Horsfield, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Wise (USA)

07:30 Wyndham Clark (USA), Talor Gooch (USA), Shaun Norris (Rsa)

07:41 Russell Henley (USA), (a) Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

07:52 Stewart Cink (USA), Sergio Garcia (Spa), (a) Aaron Jarvis (Cay)

08:03 Paul Casey, Sung Jae Im (Kor), Gary Woodland (USA)

08:14 Dustin Johnson (USA), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus)

08:25 Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

08:36 Richard Bland, (a) Filippo Celli (Ita), Darren Clarke

08:47 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Kevin Na (USA), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

09:03 David Duval (USA), Justin Harding (Rsa), Jordan Smith

09:14 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), David Law, Jason Scrivener (Aus)

09:25 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

09:36 Harris English (USA), (a) Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

09:47 Padraig Harrington, Keith Mitchell (USA), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

09:58 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa (USA), Tiger Woods (USA)

10:09 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (USA), Harold Varner III (USA)

10:20 Sam Burns (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi)

10:31 Keegan Bradley (USA), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala (USA)

10:42 Laurie Canter, Matthew Griffin (Aus), Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus)

10:53 David Carey, John Catlin (USA), Jamie Rutherford

11:04 Min-Gyu Cho (Kor), Robert Dinwiddie, Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Arg)

11:15 Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney, Lars van Meijel (Ned)

11:36 Paul Lawrie, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Webb Simpson (USA

11:47 (a) Barclay Brown, Ben Campbell (Nzl), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

11:58 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chan Kim (USA), Brandon Wu (USA)

12:09 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson

12:20 Ashley Chesters, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor)

12:31 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Phil Mickelson (USA), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

12:42 Tom Hoge (USA), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patrick Reed (USA)

12:53 John Daly (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Cameron Tringale (USA)

13:04 Brooks Koepka (USA), Seamus Power, Cameron Smith (Aus)

13:15 Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose

13:26 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Young (USA)

13:37 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel (USA), Zach Johnson (USA)

13:48 Brian Harman (USA), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Danny Willett

14:04 Stephen Dodd, J. T. Poston (USA), Lee Westwood

14:15 Justin de Los Santos (USA), Luke List (USA), Sepp Straka (Aut)

14:26 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Ernie Els (Rsa), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

14:37 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Victor Perez (Fra), Scott Vincent (Zim)

14:48 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Si-Hwan Kim (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA)

14:59 Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA)

15:10 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas (USA)

15:21 Tony Finau (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris (USA)

15:32 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Chris Kirk (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA)

15:43 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Matthew Jordan, Trey Mullinax (USA)

15:54 Zander Lombard (Rsa), John Parry, Anthony Quayle (Aus)

16:05 Thomas Detry (Bel), Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

16:16 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

Who are the contenders and what are the odds?

Rory McIlroy 10/1

The favourite and perhaps the best player in the world at his best. Look for the rejuvenated Irishman to go low here, having posted a nine-under 63 in the first round of the 2010 Open at St Andrews. McIlroy will have to adapt his high ball flight if the wind blows, but this could be the year to end an eight-year dry run since the last of his four majors.

Jon Rahm 11/1

Having broken through in the majors last year at the US Open, Rahm is a ball-striking machine and trending nicely when it comes to links golf after a T-11 and T-3 finish over the last two years.

Rahm could be inspired by Seve Ballesteros, a three-time Open champion, after the Spaniard’s magic won him the Claret Jug at St Andrews in 1984.

Justin Thomas 12/1

A two-time major champion, finally, ‘JT’ has been sensational throughout 2022, including eight top 10 finishes, including his play-off win at Southern Hills at the PGA Championship. On the record as somebody who has worked on ball flight and confident at shaping it both ways, Thomas is another player very happy to mix it in all conditions.

Scottie Scheffler 14/1

The world No 1, a Masters champion and four-time winner in 2022. The American perhaps should be the favourite, despite a lack of Links experience, though he was T-8 on debut at the Open last year at Royal St George's.

Collin Morikawa 18/1

The defending champion after last year’s majestic display at Sandwich, but the American has struggled in recent weeks. He faded at Brookline in the US Open, but did lead after two rounds before ending T-5. If he can rediscover his trademark iron play, he’ll be right there.

Matt Fitzpatrick 20/1

British golf’s latest major winner after winning the US Open and now with a revamped game that includes distance to go with his exquisite chipping and putting. He joked about being a “bomber” after Brookline and overpowering the Old Course.

Jordan Spieth 18/1

The 2017 Open champion at Royal Birkdale, Spieth finished T-4 seven years ago here and was one shot out of the three-man play-off between champion Zach Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman. Has tempted fate by claiming the Old Course could be “too easy” if the weather is calm.

Tiger Woods 50/1

It would be another fairytale story, but St Andrews, like Augusta, is finely tuned to Woods’ eye. It’s his “favourite course” and as a three time Open champion, who won here in 2000 and 2005, Woods will hope his unmatched knowledge can elevate him into contention if the body holds up just 18 months on from his career-threatening car crash.

  • Rory McIlroy 9/1
  • Jon Rahm 11/1
  • Scottie Scheffler 12/1
  • Justin Thomas 14/1
  • Matt Fitzpatrick 16/1
  • Jordan Spieth 18/1
  • Collin Morikawa 20/1
  • Dustin Johnson 22/1
  • Xander Schauffele 22/1
  • Brooks Koepka 25/1
  • Cameron Smith 25/1
  • Shane Lowry 25/1
  • Will Zalatoris 25/1
  • Louis Oosthuizen 28/1
  • Patrick Cantlay 28/1
  • Tyrrell Hatton 28/1
  • Viktor Hovland 28/1
  • Hideki Matsuyama 33/1
  • Sam Burns 33/1
  • Justin Rose 40/1
  • Tommy Fleetwood 40/1
  • Tony Finau 40/1
  • Bryson Dechambeau 50/1
  • Joaquin Niemann 50/1
  • Paul Casey 50/1
  • Sung-Jae Im 50/1
  • Tiger Woods 50/1
  • Abraham Ancer 66/1
  • Adam Scott 66/1
  • Billy Horschel 66/1
  • Cameron Young 66/1
  • Lee Westwood 66/1
  • Marc Leishman 66/1
  • Max Homa 66/1
  • Robert MacIntyre 66/1
  • Sergio Garcia 66/1
  • Corey Conners 80/1
  • Patrick Reed 80/1
  • Ryan Fox 80/1
  • Seamus Power 80/1
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100/1
  • Gary Woodland 100/1
  • Ian Poulter 100/1
  • Mito Pereira 100/1
  • Thomas Pieters 100/1
  • Webb Simpson 100/1
  • Adrian Meronk 125/1
  • Francesco Molinari 125/1
  • Jason Kokrak 125/1
  • Keegan Bradley 125/1
  • Keith Mitchell 125/1
  • Lucas Herbert 125/1
  • Padraig Harrington 125/1
  • Phil Mickelson 125/1
  • Russell Henley 125/1
  • Si Woo Kim 125/1
  • Victor Perez 125/1
  • Bernd Wiesberger 150/1
  • Brian Harman 150/1
  • Danny Willett 150/1
  • Garrick Higgo 150/1
  • Hao Tong Li 150/1
  • Henrik Stenson 150/1
  • Minwoo Lee 150/1
  • Sam Horsfield 150/1
  • Thomas Detry 150/1
  • Dylan Frittelli 200/1
  • Emiliano Grillo 200/1
  • Erik Van Rooyen 200/1
  • Harris English 200/1
  • J.T Poston 200/1
  • Joohyung Kim 200/1
  • Matthew Jordan 200/1
  • Richard Bland 200/1
  • Stewart Cink 200/1
  • Guido Migliozzi 250/1
  • Zach Johnson 250/1
  • Marcus Armitage 300/1
  • Richard Mansell 300/1
  • Sadom Kaewkanjana 300/1
  • John Parry 500/1
  • Marco Penge 500/1
  • Sihwan Kim 500/1
  • Yuto Katsuragawa 750/1
  • Jamie Rutherford 1000/1
  • Lars Van Meijel 1000/1
  • Oliver Farr 1000/1
  • Robert Dinwiddie 1000/1
  • Sam Bairstow 1000/1
  • Barclay Brown 1500/1
  • David Carey 1500/1
  • Jack Floydd 1500/1
  • Matt Ford 1500/1
  • Ronan Mullarney 1500/1
  • Alex Wrigley 2000/1

Related
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2 at St Andrews including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

The Open returns to St Andrews in celebration of its 150th event with the world’s best descending on the iconic Old Course.Collin Morikawa defends his title with a host of names in contention to land the final major of the golf season.The weather in St Andrews this week could make for a low-scoring tournament, but Tommy Fleetwood, who finished second in The Open 2019, is eager for a difficult test.The Open 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and first round leaderboard featuring Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods“I would like the wind to blow, I’d like the conditions to be as rough...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Shaun Norris
Person
Henrik Stenson
AOL Corp

2022 British Open: Phil Mickelson, other LIV players challenge St. Andrews

Sporting a white pullover and visor with seven different sponsors' logos visible, Ian Poulter didn't just answer reporters' postround questions at the British Open, he leaned hard into them. Poulter, always combative, had just come off the course after finishing out a -3 round, his first at an Open Championship since making the leap to the breakaway LIV Golf tour. The round included a spectacular 160-foot eagle putt for the Ryder Cup legend.
GOLF
The Independent

Collin Morikawa becomes a spectator as pace of play proves an issue at the Open

Collin Morikawa joked he became a spectator as the pace of play proved an issue on the first day of the Open at St Andrews.Some of Thursday’s rounds took longer than six hours as the layout of the Old Course, with its double greens, joint fairways and numerous crossover points, slowed the 156-man field.Defending champion Morikawa, who was in the 19th of the 52 three-ball groupings alongside Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, admitted it had been frustrating.“I figured it would be slow, but I didn’t know it would be this slow,” said the American, winner at St George’s last year,...
GOLF
CBS Sports

Open Championship 2022: Scottie Scheffler's historic march, Cameron Young's contention lead Round 1 takeaways

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- The first round of the 150th Open Championship is in the books, and it was about as wacky as one would expect from a 15-hour day of links golf at St. Andrews. Several storylines emerged, the most prominent among them being Rory McIlroy's quest for a second Open and fifth career major championship after getting off to his third consecutive hot start in a major this year.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Andrews#Open Championship#Us Open#The Aig Women S Open
The Independent

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews.A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.As promised, Woods did not pause for commemorative photographs as he crossed the Swilcan Bridge as the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson had done when making their...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lee Westwood hits back at Tiger Woods as LIV Golf furore casts shadow over Open

Lee Westwood hit back at Tiger Woods on Thursday as the ongoing LIV Golf furore cast a shadow over the start of the Open at St Andrews.The European Ryder Cup veteran, who became one of the most high-profile defectors to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit last month, also criticised the media for “stoking up” arguments between people on both sides of an increasingly bitter row.That came after Phil Mickelson, another star LIV signing, showed his frustration with reporters after being asked about his own situation.Woods said earlier this week that players had “turned their back on what allowed them to...
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022 live scoreboard as emotional Tiger Woods given rapturous reception and Rory McIlroy underway

The Open 2022 continues on Friday as the second round gets underway on the Old Course in St Andrews. Rory McIlroy (-6) will hope to extend his promising start as he bids to win a first major in eight years.The Northern Irishman will hope to catch Cameron Young (-8) as the early pace-setter, but the American, on his Open Championship debut and just a sixth major start, will face a new challenge with the added pressure of his contemporaries hunting him down. Cameron Smith (-5) is one further back in third, while world No1 Scottie Scheffler (-4) is also...
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022: Cameron Young sets pace as Rory McIlroy makes flying start at St Andrews

American Cameron Young led the way amid predicted low scoring on the first day of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews but favourite Rory McIlroy was not far behind.Young carded seven birdies in 12 holes first and also missed a couple of relatively short putts at the par-five 14th and 15th which would have got him to nine under.But McIlroy was hot on his heels with a birdie attempt to also turn in 31 just sliding by, although he would have been more than satisfied with his four-under outward half.The Northern Irishman had the ideal start as his putt...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Complete coverage: 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews

The 150th Open Championship returns to the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews, for the fourth and final men's major of the year. GolfChannel.com is on-site at St. Andrews, and our team of writers will be bringing you live coverage of this historic Open Championship throughout the week. Follow us on Twitter – @GolfCentral, @RyanLavnerGC, @RexHoggardGC, @MercerBaggsGC – for live updates, breaking news, exclusive insight, photos and more.
GOLF
