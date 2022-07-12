12 of the most British reactions to the heatwave

The UK is in the middle of a sizzling heatwave and it's predicted to continue this weekend with temperatures expected to rise up to 33C in what could be record-breaking temperatures.

Even today, Brits are experiencing hotter weather than holiday destinations abroad such as Barbados, Greece, Hawaii and Los Angeles.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for extreme heat in England and Wales as the roasting weather is set to rise, it said: "Temperatures could be in excess of 35C in the southeast, and more widely around 32C within the warning area."

Given how the UK is notorious for its terrible weather, there is always plenty of reaction from Brits whenever we find ourselves in a sweltering heatwave.

Let's face it, we're not cut out for this scorcher so let's take a look at some of the most quintessentially British reactions to this latest heatwave.

We can't help but say this - especially when it is actually meant to get even hotter!

Shoutout to the mums up and down the UK prepping picky bits for dinner because it's too hot to have the oven on.

The struggle of commuting on the tube in the middle of a heatwave - the word furnace, comes to mind.

Mariah Carey isn't British, but we're all channelling her right now.

\u201cEveryone in work right now trying to deal with this heatwave\u201d — will (@will) 1657528526

Not all heroes wear capes, but they do spin around to generate some cool air...

Whenever there's a heatwave, it's basically tradition to unearth the clip from The Inbetweeners Movie where the gang arrive in Greece for their lad's summer holiday.

It's fair to say Jay and Neil represent the entire British public in their discussion about the hot weather.

Jay: “I'm hot” to which Neil agrees: “I am well hot”.

Then Jay replied: “Might be too hot”, as Neil agrees again "might be."

This weather forecast sums up our feelings about the heatwave best.

When you have to cool off, you have to cool off and let's say one man in Birmingham utilised his surroundings to do so by having a relaxing dip in a fountain as he's filmed swimming the breaststroke.

Who knew the Jason Derulo song Want to Want Me could encapsulate the struggle of sleeping during a heatwave?

The sudden impact a heatwave has on Brits is similar to that of an old Windows computer shutting down.

Those who have an attic room and use it as a bedroom - you're in our thoughts and prayers.

A UK heatwave is fun to begin with... until it isn't.

As the rising temperatures are set to continue, more British reactions to the hot weather over the weekend can be expected.

